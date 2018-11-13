Suzuki Motor to produce Japanese-spec mini vehicles in Pakistan

TOKYO, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp., Japan's leading mini-vehicle maker, says it will start producing 600 cc mini-vehicles in Pakistan early next year, in a bid to take the unique Japanese specifications global.

Suzuki wants to boost its position in Pakistan, as automakers like Nissan Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. consider entering the market, a company spokesman who declined to be named, told NNA.

Suzuki also believes it will benefit from economies-of-scale if it can sell the Japanese-standard mini vehicle overseas. In addition to the smaller engine, a mini vehicle must be within 3.4 meters long, 1.48 meters wide and 2.0 meters high to be eligible for the lower purchase price and ownership tax in Japan.

Suzuki currently holds more than a 50-percent share of the four-wheel vehicle market in Pakistan, followed by its bigger Japanese rivals Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co.

Pak Suzuki Motors Co. will begin producing a mini vehicle model at its Karachi plant “around spring 2019,” the Suzuki spokesman said, which would be sometime in April.

Other details, including sales targets, production volume and schedule for release have yet to be decided, he said.

Suzuki also has factories in India, China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. It has five domestic auto plants in the central Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka, where it is based.