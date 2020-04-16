Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launches Indonesia unit to expand infrastructure business

Photo by Ajay Pal Singh Atwal on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. has launched a subsidiary in Indonesia to seek to expand its infrastructure businesses there in anticipation of growing demand.

PT Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Indonesia, established with a capital of 5 billion rupiah ($317,000) in Jakarta in December 2019, started operations on April 1, a spokesman at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries told NNA on Thursday.

The new subsidiary is owned 0.2 percent by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the remaining 99.8 percent by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., the Singapore-based headquarters in the Asia-Pacific region.

The establishment of the new unit “enables MHI Group to be closer to our customers and the market in Indonesia. It will allow us to better understand their requirements and to respond to them more swiftly with customized solutions and after-sales services,” Yoshiyuki Hanasawa, executive vice president at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in charge of the Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement released Wednesday.

Through the new unit, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, aims to participate in power generation projects including those derived from liquefied natural gas and waste substances. “Indonesia, having a large population and comprising small islands, is said to be suitable for distributed LNG power generation,” the spokesman added.

The Japanese conglomerate, which launched a representative office in Jakarta in 1984, has been involved in infrastructure projects such as thermal power and chemical plants and transportation systems, as well as in logistic tasks.