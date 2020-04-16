Thailand boosts exports of rubber products amid COVID-19

Thailand is maintaining exports of rubber products and processed rubber as global demand surges, particularly for those relating to protective gear against COVID-19 such as rubber gloves and synthetic rubber used to make such gloves.

16, Apr. 2020

mage by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
mage by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay

BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand is maintaining exports of rubber products and processed rubber as global demand surges, particularly for those relating to protective gear against COVID-19 such as rubber gloves and synthetic rubber used to make such gloves.

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Trade Negotiations Department under the Ministry of Commerce, said Thailand's outbound shipments of rubber products and processed rubber in the form of finished products such as auto tyres, rubber gloves, resistance bands and rubber bands rose 10 percent in the first two months of 2020 to 1.97 billion USD.

Free trade agreements (FTAs) were one of the reasons behind higher shipments, she said, adding that Thailand has 13 FTAs in place with 18 countries and territories, with 14 no longer collecting import tariffs on Thai rubber products, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Peru and Hong Kong.

Four countries, namely China, the Republic of Korea, India and Chile, are maintaining import tariffs on some rubber products.

In 2019, Thailand exported 5.14 billion USD worth of rubber products to the countries and territories with which it has signed FTAs.

Last year, Thailand was the world’s fourth-largest exporter of rubber products and processed rubber, after China, Germany and the US, with total exports of 11.23 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 2 percent. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Leaders from 16 Asia-Pacific nations attend a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Nonthabuti, north of Bangkok, on Nov. 4, 2019)
FOCUS: Virus pandemic may force Japan to give up RCEP agreement in 2020

Japan Trade

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
China to lower rates of additional tariffs on some U.S. products

China Trade

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
India absent from RCEP special negotiating talks in Indonesia

Asia Trade

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

patrick-beznoska-KZpL6Jtivek-unsplash.jpg
Diplomatic row throws Malaysia’s palm oil export to India into headwinds

India Trade

3 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.png
China suspends planned additional tariffs on some U.S. goods: gov't

China Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
U.S., China clinch trade deal that averts new tariff hike: media

China Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1575446825707.png
Japan's parliament approves trade deal with U.S.

Japan Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Trump says "no deadline" for trade deal with China

China Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo)
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on Nov. 4, 2019.)
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191105_0002.jpg
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191024_0003.jpg
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191008_0001_1.png
Japan, U.S. formally sign bilateral trade agreement

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190926_0002.jpg
Abe, Trump reach trade deal, Japan exempt from higher auto tariffs

Japan Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190918_0001.png
S. Korea revokes Japan's status as preferred trade partner

South Korea Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190916_0001.jpg
Trump tells Congress trade deal with Japan to be inked in coming weeks

Japan Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods

Asia Trade

NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan rejects South Korea's plan to revoke top-tier trade partner status

South Korea Trade

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's industry ministry on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind South Korea's de...

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Trade minister Hiroshige Seko)
Japan allows chemical's 1st export to S. Korea under new controls

South Korea Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190808_0006.jpg
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit

Philippines Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

20190808_0004.jpg
Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets

Taiwan Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

South Korean exports down for 8th straight month in July on global slowdown

South Korea Trade

SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s exports fell for an eighth straight month in July, hit by soft demand for...

9 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha shake hands ahead of their talks on Aug. 1, 2019, in Bangkok on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings)
Japan decides to revoke South Korea's preferential trade status

South Korea Trade

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190801_0007.jpg
Taiwan Q2 GDP growth accelerates on export gains from U.S.-China trade row

Taiwan Trade

9 MONTHS AGO

China says negotiators discussed purchases of U.S. agricultural goods

China Trade

SHANGHAI, Kyodo - China and the United States discussed China's growing purchases of U.S. agricultur...

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190731_0008.jpg
S. Korea, Japan foreign ministers to hold talks Thurs.

South Korea Trade

9 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Taiwan Jan-June exports to U.S. surge 17% amid U.S.-China trade spat

Taiwan Trade

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s exports to the United States rose 17.4 percent in the first six months of 201...

9 MONTHS AGO