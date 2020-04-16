Moon's ruling party predicted to secure stable majority in parliamentary elections

16, Apr. 2020

Photo by Stephanie Nakagawa on Unsplash
Photo by Stephanie Nakagawa on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - The ruling party of South Korean President Moon Jae-in was in a state of guarded optimism and excitement as a joint exit poll conducted by major TV stations found that it is predicted to secure a stable majority of seats in elections to form a new legislative body.

This year's parliamentary elections for legislators in 253 constituencies and 47 proportional representatives, were seen as an interim evaluation of job performance by President Moon Jae-in who took office in May 2017 after his predecessor, Park Geun-hey, was impeached and jailed for a massive corruption scandal.

If the exit poll becomes a reality, Moon would consolidate his leadership and push ahead with reforms that have been put on hold due to a bitter standoff in parliament. Turnout stood at 66.2 percent, the highest in 28 years.

The Democratic Party (DP) and its satellite sister political group called "Platform Party that only targets proportional representation seats are expected to win 155~178 seats, according to South Korea's public broadcaster KBS. The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) and its affiliated Future Korea Party are predicted to win 107~130 seats.

Three other TV stations gave similar predictions, but margins were too wide to have a clear picture. "Predictions are just predictions. We should be cautious," said former prime minister Lee Nak-yeon, who has served as a symbolic leader in the ruling party's election camp. "I'm waiting for the results of vote counting very carefully."

"We've engaged in campaigning, acutely feeling the public's stern orders to quickly overcome infections by a new coronavirus. "Afterwards, we will make every effort to overcome the national crisis as our top priority," said Lee, who is locked in a high-profile race with UFP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn in an important district in central Seoul.

Hwang refused to concede defeat, saying competition is fierce in many areas. "There are still many areas of contention, and I think people have made a wise choice."

Lee In-yong, a senior DP official, suggested that voters have positively assessed government efforts to contain the COVID-19 epidemic. "(Voters) may have felt that they should support the government to lead state affairs and operate it in a stable manner at an emergency time."

The ruling camp now controls 128 seats in the 300-member unicameral National Assembly, compared with the main opposition group's 112 seats. The remainder was held by splinter parties and independents.

Of 43.99 million eligible voters, a record high of 26.69 percent cast ballots in two-day advance voting, showing the public's high interest in this year's parliamentary elections which took place at the height of a global pandemic.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shake hands in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Jan. 17, 2020.) [Photo courtesy of the Myanmar government]
Myanmar, China ink Belt and Road deals during Xi visit

Myanmar Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Hong Kong leader blames unrest on 'misunderstanding' of future

Hong Kong Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(From left: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi)[Courtesy of the Japanese Foreign Ministry]
Japan, U.S., S. Korea agree on importance of trilateral cooperation

Japan Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1578626079624.jpg
Japan, China to craft new political document for Xi's state visit

Japan Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Photo courtesy of news.gov.hk]
Chinese leaders reiterate support for Hong Kong leader amid protests

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Senior officials from Japan and South Korea meet to discuss export controls.) [Pool photo]
Japan, South Korea improve "mutual understanding" on export controls

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies Rohingya genocide in testimony at U.N. court

Myanmar Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
China imposes sanctions on U.S. NGOs over Hong Kong rights law

China Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0003.jpg
Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China's warning

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Singapore opposition member ordered to comply with fake news law

Singapore Politics

SINGAPORE, Kyodo – A supporter of a newly formed opposition party on Monday became the first person ...

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Clashes between protesters and police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Kowloon district on Nov. 18, 2019.)
U.S. House passes Hong Kong human rights bill, sends it to Trump

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191120_0011_1.jpg
U.S. Senate passes Hong Kong rights bill amid intensifying protests

Hong Kong Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Clock running out on GSOMIA

South Korea Politics

The future of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan relations ahead of the expiration of GSOMIA. The clock is running ...

5 MONTHS AGO

20191120_0002.jpg
Abe becomes longest-serving Japan prime minister, legacy in focus

Japan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191115_0011.jpg
Taiwan bans Huawei smartphones for labeling isle as Chinese province

Taiwan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191114_0001.jpg
Cambodian exiled opposition leader barred from flying to Indonesia

Cambodia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Kem Sokha in 2016)
Cambodian opposition leader released from yearlong house arrest

Cambodia Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191111_0002.jpg
Japan lawmakers eye security cooperation with U.S., Taiwan

Taiwan Politics

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Hate speech

South Korea Politics

Heated debate over hate speech has re-emerged in South Korea, following the suicide of 25-year-old s...

6 MONTHS AGO

20191029_0005.jpg
Japan, South Korea weigh creation of fund amid spat over wartime labor

South Korea Politics

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image