Thailand extends inbound flight ban to curb COVID-19

Photo by Mr.Autthaporn Pradidpong on Unsplash

BANGKOK, VNA – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended its inbound flight ban to April 30, except repatriation flights and some others, for COVID-19 control.

CAAT's director-general Chula Sukmanop announced the ban extension on the local media on April 15. It was the third extension of the ban which was first imposed on April 3. He cited the necessity to maintain the continuation of measures to control the disease.

The ban spares state and military aircraft, those making emergency and technical landing without disembarkation. It also spares humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights as well as repatriation and cargo flights.

People arriving on the exempted flights are subject to disease control measures including 14-day quarantine and relevant measures imposed under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations.

The same day, Thailand reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the total to 2,643, and two new deaths, increasing the toll to 43. The new cases included 19 people in close contact with previous patients.- VNA