Alps Logistics of Japan expands warehouse space in Thailand for electronics and auto parts makers

BANGKOK, NNA - Alps Logistics Co., a Japanese provider of global logistics and storage services, has built a new large-scale warehouse at one of its three logistics centers in Thailand to meet growing demand from electronics and auto parts makers for cargo handling in the capital city of Bangkok.

The new facility is replacing the warehouse at the Bangna logistics center operated by the company’s Thai subsidiary, Alps Logistics (Thailand) Co., and has a warehouse space about twice as large as that of the existing facility, making it the company’s biggest operational base in Southeast Asia, a company spokeswoman said.

The new warehouse is located at Bang Pakong, a district in Chachoengsao Province outside Bangkok, with a site area of about 32,000 square meters. The three-story building has a warehouse space of about 24,000 sq. meters, 2.2 times that of 11,000 sq. meters for the existing warehouse, she said on Wednesday. The investment amount was not disclosed.

Alps Logistics (Thailand) Co. has decided to relocate the logistics center to Bang Pakong because of a surge in the volume of cargo handled in Bangkok’s Bangna district, where manufacturers of electronics components and automotive parts converge.

“The relocation to the new warehouse will proceed gradually after confirming the preferences and operations of our clients,” the Alps Logistics spokeswoman said, adding that the Bangna warehouse is a leased property and will be handed back after the relocation when the lease contract expires.

The new warehouse is equipped with air-conditioning and antistatic and antidust equipment to handle semiconductors and precision electronics components in addition to general cargo. It is located close to Suvarnabhumi International Airport and the eastern Bangkok district of Lat Krabang, which hosts inland container depots (ICD) for maritime cargo. The Bang Pakong center is considered a key base for domestic and international logistics.

Alps Logistics (Thailand) was established in 2008, making Thailand the third ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) country to host an Alps Logistics subsidiary. It opened warehouses in Laem Chabang in 2008 (with a warehouse space of 3,100 sq. meters), in Ayutthaya in 2010 (1,150 sq. meters) and in Bangna in 2012, as well as an airport office at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in 2015. With the completion of the new warehouse, the total warehouse space has expanded to about 28,000 sq. meters.