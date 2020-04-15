Suzuki Motor extending production suspension in India following prolonged lockdown

NEW DELHI, NNA – Suzuki Motor Corp. is extending a halt of production at its three plants in India following the Indian government’s decision to continue a nationwide lockdown till May 3 amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak in the South Asian country.

The Indian government’s move has led Suzuki Motor to keep suspending output for an indefinite period, a spokesman at the Japanese automaker told NNA on Wednesday.

“We’ll decide how long we should suspend production there, considering the Indian government’s detailed guideline,” he added.

The Japanese compact car maker originally planned to halt production at the three plants from March 23 through April 14. The plants in the states of Gujarat and Haryana have a combined annual production capacity of 2 million units, according to the spokesman.

He said most of the vehicles built in India are sold locally, declining to comment on the impact from the extended production suspension on Suzuki Motor’s Indian business.

In February, Suzuki Motor sold 134,150 vehicles in India, down from 142,250 in January, the spokesman said, adding the number also compares with 139,100 in February of 2019.