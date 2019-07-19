Mitsubishi expands exports of Indonesia-made Xpander minivans

JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is stepping up exports of Xpander minivans from Indonesia on the back of robust overseas demand and is considering doubling the number of destination countries from the current 11 to over 20.

The Japanese automaker started exporting the multipurpose vehicle in April last year, and shipped more than 42,000 units in one year, far surpassing an initial annual target of 20,000 units, visiting Chairman Osamu Masuko said at a news conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Its local manufacturing unit, PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia, produced over 160,000 vehicles last year, of which roughly 60 percent were Xpanders.

The local arm plans to increase that ratio even more, and hopes to boost exports of the vehicle to 60,000 units, Shinji Matsumura, the head of the local unit, said.

Mitsubishi's Indonesian subsidiary is shipping the Xpander to other Southeast Asian countries and aims to export them to the Middle East and Africa as well.

Matsumura said his company plans to boost annual output capacity to 220,000 units in the year to March 2021, up almost 40 percent from the current level.

Mitsubishi started manufacturing the Xpander in Indonesia in September 2017. The minivan topped the list of production by model in the country in the first three months of this year, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.'s Avanza model, according to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries.