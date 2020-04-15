World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

15, Apr. 2020

By Miya Tanaka

WASHINGTON, Kyodo - The global economy is projected to contract by 3.0 percent in 2020 from a year before due to the coronavirus pandemic, suffering the worst setback since the Great Depression in the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

The IMF slashed its projection by 6.3 percentage points from its estimate in January, when the spread of the coronavirus was just about to intensify in China. But the global economy could bounce back if the epidemic recedes in the second half of this year, with the IMF projecting 5.8 percent growth next year.

The United States -- now the epicenter of the pandemic that was first detected in China late last year -- will see its economy shrink 5.9 percent in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946, according to the IMF's World Economic Outlook report.

The Japanese economy is projected to contract by 5.2 percent, the worst downturn since 2009 at the height of the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers the previous year.

The latest forecasts underscore the economic toll stemming from the highly contagious virus, which has prompted countries around the world to shutter businesses, cancel events and keep people at home in efforts to prevent its spread. More than 1.9 million people have been infected worldwide and over 120,000 people have been killed by the illness, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

"The COVID-19 pandemic differs markedly from past triggers of downturns...there is a de facto shutdown of a significant portion of the economy," the Washington-based institution said in the report.

"This makes the great lockdown the worst recession since the Great Depression, and far worse than the global financial crisis," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said at a press conference, noting that the cumulative loss to global gross domestic product over 2020 and 2021 from the epidemic could be around $9 trillion.

The figure is "greater than the economies of Japan and Germany combined," she said.

During the Great Depression, triggered by the 1929 crash of Wall Street, global output saw a contraction of about 10 percent, according to Gopinath. In the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the global economy shrank 0.1 percent.

The IMF also pointed to the "extreme uncertainty" around the global growth forecast, which would be affected by the intensity and efficacy of containment efforts, the extent of supply disruptions and changes in people's behavior due to the pandemic, among other issues.

"Risks of a worse outcome predominate," it said.

Disruptions of economic activity are expected to concentrate in the April to June quarter of 2020 for most countries except China, which was devastated in the preceding quarter and is now gradually reopening for business amid signs the outbreak is receding.

Even with a sharp rebound over the remainder of the year and sizable fiscal support, the world's second-largest economy is projected to grow at a subdued 1.2 percent in 2020.

The eurozone is projected to log a negative growth of 7.5 percent.

For 2021, growth for both the United States and the eurozone is projected at 4.7 percent, while China is expected to hit 9.2 percent growth and Japan 3.0 percent, with all figures higher than in the January forecast.

But the IMF warned that the recovery of the global economy could be weaker than current estimates, touching on the risks of a second outbreak and uncertainties over the contagion that could lead to persistent voluntary social distancing and restrained consumer demand for services.

Growth in trade of goods and services across the world was revised downward by nearly 14 points from the January projection to a drop of 11.0 percent in 2020 but upgraded 4.7 points to an 8.4 percent rise in 2021.

The IMF said the "immediate priority" is to contain the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak, especially by increasing health care expenditures.

"Necessary measures to reduce contagion and protect lives will take a short-term toll on economic activity but should also be seen as an important investment in long-term human and economic health," the report said.

It also said fiscal responses have been "swift and sizable" in many advanced countries such as the United States and Japan, but such stimulus needs to be "scaled up" if the halt of economic activity is persistent, or if recovery is too weak after restrictions are lifted.

An economic recovery will require strong multilateral cooperation to complement national policy efforts, the IMF said, saying there is a need to reduce tariff and nontariff barriers that impede cross-border trade and global supply chains. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Government buildings in Tokyo (Photo by Tom Rickhuss on Unsplash)
Japan approves nearly $1 tril. package to cushion coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Daryan Shamkhali on Unsplash)
Japan PM Abe declares state of emergency amid widespread virus infections

Japan Economy

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
State of emergency a heavy blow to consumption, production in Japan

Japan Economy

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Poh Wei Chuen on Unsplash
Many Malaysia SMEs will go bust, government help inadequate, warn business leaders

Features Malaysia Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash
ADB calls for innovation, coronavirus expected to stunt Asia growth to 2.2%

Asia Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by ALBERT RENN on Unsplash
Coronavirus: $3.9 billion cash subsidy for Filipinos hit by Luzon lockdown

Philippines Economy

13 DAYS AGO

2.jpg.jpg
Abe pledges Japan's "boldest-ever" economic stimulus to fight virus

Japan Economy

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Homeless people and daily wagers having meals at a government shelter during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: $23 billion to help the poor as India braces for widespread economic pain

India Economy

19 DAYS AGO

(A COVID-19 positive patient is treated by doctors at a hospital in Rome on March 21, 2020.)[Getty/Kyodo]
G-20 vow close monitoring of virus impacts, IMF warns of recession

Asia Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1584926297869.jpg
Japan economic package to deal with epidemic to top 30 tril. yen

Japan Economy

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
China economy expects rebound in second half after coronavirus delivered hardest blow

China Economy

29 DAYS AGO

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

30 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed cuts interest rate to zero in surprise move to contain virus shock

United States Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

hard-working-man-fixing-the-linen-3770291.jpg
Philippines moves to save jobs and businesses impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

(Then Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in June 2019)
ADB president says coronavirus impacts may eclipse SARS crisis

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed resorts to first emergency rate cut since 2008 amid virus scare

United States Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
G-7 pledges joint action to secure global growth from virus impact

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(People wear goggles and masks while riding motorcycles in Beijing on Feb. 19, 2020, amid fears over the spread of a new coronavirus.)
IMF warns of economic spillover from virus, urges global cooperation

Asia Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Thai officials conduct temperature screenings at Siam Paragon Mall on Feb. 4, 2020 in Bangkok.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore, Thailand lower growth projections amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

group-of-people-on-jubilee-bridge-1561806.jpg
Coronavirus fears forecast to hit Singapore’s economy harder than SARS

Features Singapore Economy

2 MONTHS AGO