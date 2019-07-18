Dentsu to buy 87% stake in Indian data analysis firm Ugam Solutions

NEW DELHI, NNA - Dentsu Inc. will purchase Indian data and analytics company Ugam Solutions Pvt. Ltd. through its London-based global business headquarters Dentsu Aegis Network.

The Japanese advertising giant announced on Tuesday that Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd. will acquire an 87-percent stake in Ugam from its founder with an option of making it a wholly owned subsidiary in the future.

The remaining 13-percent stake will be kept by the founder in the acquisition deal whose price has not been disclosed. “We will determine whether to make the company a wholly owned unit on the basis of its performance going forward,” Dentsu spokesman Hiroshi Masumori told NNA.

Founded in 2000, Ugam has offices in three cities in India – Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bangalore – as well as in the United States and Australia, providing offshore data and analytics services to global corporations in the United States and elsewhere.

The acquisition is primarily aimed at expanding business at Merkle Inc., a U.S. data-driven, technology-enabled performance marketing agency, which is affiliated with Dentsu Aegis Network, and at enhancing offshore analytics services within the Dentsu group.

Ugam has long-term business relationships with more than 75 of the leading 500 companies listed in the “Fortune 500” rankings published by the U.S. magazine Fortune. Dentsu aims to boost its competitiveness in data marketing services by incorporating Ugam’s broad client base and skills in data and analytics into Merkle.