Toyota Motor extending suspension of Thai production due to coronavirus

Photo by mali maeder from Pexels

BANGKOK, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp. is extending a halt of production at its three plants in Thailand until the end of April due to the uncertainty over domestic and export demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Toyota Motor Thailand Co., a core subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant, initially planned to suspend production at the plants from last Tuesday through this coming Friday.

In a statement released on Monday, Toyota also cited unstable supply chains in the region and across the globe, as well as concerns about the safety and the security of its employees, as reasons for the decision about the production suspension.

The statement added that “by reducing the number of commuters for this period, we aim to contribute to social distancing, in line with the government’s efforts and directions toward containing the virus.”

The three plants in Samrong in Samut Prakan Province and Ban Pho and Gateway in Chachoengsao Province have a combined annual production capacity of 760,000 units, according to Toyota Motor Thailand’s website.

The plants build passenger vehicles such as the Yaris compact car, multipurpose vehicles including the Alphard and commercial vehicles like the Hiace.

Most of the Toyota and Lexus dealers in the country remain open to provide customers with services, according to the statement. Toyota Motor has 155 dealers with 474 showrooms as of November 2019, according to the website.