COVID-19 cases sharply increase in Southeast Asia

Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA – Indonesia on April 13 recorded 316 more SARS-CoV-2 infections and 26 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total numbers of cases and deaths in the country to 4,557 and 399 respectively, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Ministry of Health confirmed additional 284 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths on the day.

So far, the Philippines has recorded a total of 4,932 COVID-19 patients and 315 fatalities from the disease, while the number of recoveries was 242.

Another country in the region, Malaysia, also detected 134 more cases of COVID-19 and one related death, bringing the total numbers in this country to 4,817 and 77 respectively.

The Philippines has officially surpassed Malaysia to become the country with the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Southeast Asia. - VNA