Mitsui, Gulf Energy to build gas-fired power plant in Thailand

BANGKOK, NNA – Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will join Gulf Energy Development Public Co. to build a gas-fired power plant in Thailand, supplying electricity to large-scale economic development areas for high-tech industries east of Bangkok.

The two firms will invest a total of 170 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in construction of the 2,500-megawatt plant in Chonburi Province, which will begin before the yearend. Mitsui will hold a 30 percent stake in the project.

Thailand is trying to expand the scope of its industries from autos and chemicals to medical equipment, aircraft and robotics in its “Eastern Economic Corridor” located in three provinces, Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong.