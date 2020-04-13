Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

13, Apr. 2020

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)

By Mami Saito

YANGON, NNA – Japanese probiotic drink maker Yakult Honsha Co. is boosting production in Myanmar to meet growing demand amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Increasing numbers of health-conscious consumers are drinking the Yakult brand beverage or buying larger amounts than usual because they expect probiotic drinks will help build immunity, Hideki Kawasaki, managing director of Yakult Myanmar Co., its subsidiary, said.

A vaccine for COVID-19, a sometimes deadly respiratory disease caused by the virus, has not yet been developed.

Yakult’s output of the 80-mililiter bottle drinks at its factory in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone near Yangon, the country’s largest city, doubled from January to March 2020.

The probiotic drinks by Yakult began selling out at some supermarkets in Myanmar in late February, Kawasaki said.

Yakult Myanmar decided to operate the factory for several days during Thingyan, Myanmar’s New Year holiday period from Monday through Thursday, because it must control the manufacturing process for nine days from fungal fermentation to shipment. The company also plans to ship drinks to Myanmar supermarkets in its own refrigerated vehicles over the second half of the holiday.

“There are customers waiting for our products,” Kawasaki said. “We’re determined to continue our production as long as possible and contribute to Myanmar.”

The government-affiliated Thilawa Special Economic Zone Management Committee granted Yakult permission to continue operations over the holiday after finding that the probiotic drinks are necessary for people’s daily lives. The committee requires companies to apply for permission to allow overtime or holiday shifts as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Yakult began production in Myanmar last July to help expand beverage sales in emerging economies.

The coronavirus spread has little affected the volume of Yakult products sold in its 16 Asian markets including Myanmar despite restrictions on employee commutes to offices and factories in some places, according to a company statement on March 24.

to TOP Page

More from this section

waldemar-brandt-tS7DTFZKWuY-unsplash.jpg
Thailand alcohol fizzling out as COVID-19 restrictions widen

Thailand Food

1 MINUTE

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

Myanmar Food

38 MINUTES AGO

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

Australia Food

11 DAYS AGO

image-1585193237725.jpg
Japanese dairy maker Meiji to boost China output by 30% on solid sales

China Food

18 DAYS AGO

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by wanderson91 from Pixabay
Japanese food maker Imuraya to tap Malaysian ice cream market

Malaysia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

barbecue-and-baked-tahing-1191426.jpg
Japan’s Nishimoto to buy 30% share in Vietnam’s Japanese food trader Sim Ba Trading

Vietnam Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Nissin Foods forges strategic alliance for China growth

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Jun Kono, director, Daawat Kameda (India) along with LT Foods officials Vijay Kumar Arora and Ritesh Arora unveiling their locally manufactured Kari Kari snacks in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo courtesy of LT Foods)
Kameda Seika and local partner launch premium rice snacks in India

India Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Igor Miske on Unsplash
Taiwan meat-substitute makers take growing share of enthusiastic global market

Features Taiwan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

G_photo-1540340061722-9293d5163008.jpeg
Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

Indonesia Food

4 MONTHS AGO

DaChan Great Wall Group President Charles Han (L) and Showa Sangyo Co. President Kazuhiko Niitsuma, seals a deal on Dec. 17, to enhance cooperation in egg and flour production in Taiwan.
Taiwan food processor, Showa Sangyo of Japan set up JVs to process eggs, mill flour

Taiwan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

photo_0.jpg
Japan to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand

Japan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Justin Sanchez on Unsplash
Japan’s Asahi Group to acquire Singaporean vending machine business

Singapore Food

4 MONTHS AGO

spoon-2426623_1280.jpg
Japan’s Mitsui Sugar to start joint packaging venture in China

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

A new premix plant of Nisshin Foods Inc.’s arm in Vietnam, as pictured on Dec. 3, 2019, in the Amata City Industrial Park in Bien Hoa, Dong Nai Province. (NNA/Kyodo)
Nisshin Seifun opens its 1st premix plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Dewi Hartaty Suratty, CEO of Warees Halal Ltd., Sallim Abdul Kadir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Warees Halal, Toru Ikuta, president and CEO of JTB Pte. Ltd., Naoyoshi Tashiro, General Manager of JTB Pte Ltd, pose for a signing ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 29, 2019.
JTB, Singaporean certification sign deal to strengthen halal foods sold in Japan

Singapore Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.

Australia Food

SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...

5 MONTHS AGO

Tirol Chocolate, a flagship brand of chocolate products of Matsuo Confectionary Co., which is set to launch its first overseas plant in Vietnam in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Tirol Choco Vietnam Co.)
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Yakult Honsha Co. President Takashige Negishi (L in front row) and other representatives at its Myanmar plant inaugration ceremony in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon on Nov. 18, 2019.
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia

Taiwan Food

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidi...

5 MONTHS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a draft sake keg (C) and a serving tool)
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg

Japan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image