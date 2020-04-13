Toyota Motor group halt Indonesia production amid the coronavirus outbreak

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. group will halt production in Indonesia starting Monday amid the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

PT. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia has said that it will suspend production at its two plants in Sentul of North Jakarta and Karawang of West Java from Monday through Friday.

The two plants have a combined annual production capacity of about 250,000 units and employ about 7,800 workers.

“We’ve made the decision after considering various issues such as domestic and export demand, a supply chain of auto parts and protection of our employees,” a spokesman at Toyota Motor’s Indonesian unit told NNA on Thursday.

Toyota Motor’s truck manufacturing unit Hino Motors Ltd. will also suspend production in West Java Province from Monday to April 24. PT. Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia has an annual production capacity of 70,000 units and 2,400 employees.

In a statement on Thursday, the Indonesian unit attributed the production suspension to a “slowdown in the truck and bus market in Indonesia” and supply chain disruptions for imported components, hit by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Hino Motors expects, however, to resume operation at the plant on April 27. During the suspension of production, the truck maker will provide customer services. It is also halting production in Thailand while suspending part of its manufacturing lines in Japan.

PT. Astra Daihatsu Motor, the local arm of Daihatsu Motor Co., Toyota Motor’s mini-car manufacturing unit, will suspend production in Indonesia from Monday through Friday. It is suspending maintenance operation in Jakarta from last Friday through April 24.