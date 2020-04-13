Toyota Motor group halt Indonesia production amid the coronavirus outbreak

13, Apr. 2020

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. group will halt production in Indonesia starting Monday amid the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

PT. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia has said that it will suspend production at its two plants in Sentul of North Jakarta and Karawang of West Java from Monday through Friday.

The two plants have a combined annual production capacity of about 250,000 units and employ about 7,800 workers.

“We’ve made the decision after considering various issues such as domestic and export demand, a supply chain of auto parts and protection of our employees,” a spokesman at Toyota Motor’s Indonesian unit told NNA on Thursday.

Toyota Motor’s truck manufacturing unit Hino Motors Ltd. will also suspend production in West Java Province from Monday to April 24. PT. Hino Motors Manufacturing Indonesia has an annual production capacity of 70,000 units and 2,400 employees.

In a statement on Thursday, the Indonesian unit attributed the production suspension to a “slowdown in the truck and bus market in Indonesia” and supply chain disruptions for imported components, hit by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Hino Motors expects, however, to resume operation at the plant on April 27. During the suspension of production, the truck maker will provide customer services. It is also halting production in Thailand while suspending part of its manufacturing lines in Japan.

PT. Astra Daihatsu Motor, the local arm of Daihatsu Motor Co., Toyota Motor’s mini-car manufacturing unit, will suspend production in Indonesia from Monday through Friday. It is suspending maintenance operation in Jakarta from last Friday through April 24.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota Motor group halt Indonesia production amid the coronavirus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

34 MINUTES AGO

Image by Robert Biesewig from Pixabay
China car sales in March remain low amid lingering fears of virus woes

China Auto

4 HOURS AGO

car-1360471_1280.jpg
Mazda Motor further extends Thai plant suspension on coronavirus-hit sluggish demand

Thailand Auto

3 DAYS AGO

science-in-hd-6_3JAyPtHqo-unsplash.jpg
China set to ease regulations for new entrants, invigorate domestic EV industry

China Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Riffat Muntaz on Unsplash
Indonesian auto industry fears 42% drop in 2020 car sales to 600,000 units: report

Indonesia Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Toyota Motor acquires Australian software vendor to enhance dealer management

Australia Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Image by Rattakarn_ from Pixabay
Toyota suspends plants in 70% of car-producing countries on Covid 19 pandemic: Kyodo

Japan Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ruvim from Pexels
Honda, GM to jointly develop 2 new electric vehicles

Japan Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Mohammad Fathollahi on Unsplash
Toyota, BYD to launch electric vehicle R&D venture in May

China Auto

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Aluminum to produce auto materials with Chinese partner, eyeing EV demand

China Auto

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by riski on Unsplash
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki to halt Indonesian plants late April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash
Isuzu Motors to halt 2 Thai plants on coronavirus-hit parts shortage

Thailand Auto

11 DAYS AGO

mage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
China Evergrande Group to begin EV production in Shanghai, Guangzhou in 2021: report

China Auto

11 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Subaru to temporarily halt all global output due to coronavirus

Japan Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

architecture-building-business-construction-236698.jpg
Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Ford suspend auto production in Thailand due to Covid-19 spread

Thailand Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Local consumers at Suzuki Motor's promotional event at a commercial facility in Yangon on Feb. 19, 2020. (NNA)
Suzuki building another car plant to boost Myanmar production

Myanmar Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Image by alexeva8 from Pixabay
China auto industry fears 25% plunge in output, sales in 1st half of 2020

China Auto

21 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, unveils Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Jakarta on March 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor)
Toyota to launch Prius plug-in hybrid in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

Indonesia Auto

25 DAYS AGO

Xpander Cross was launched in Indonesia in November 2019 (NNA)
Mitsubishi Motors exports Indonesian-built Xpander Cross to Philippines, Thailand

Indonesia Auto

26 DAYS AGO

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Coronavirus might drive away 2 million car sales in China even with recovery

China Auto

26 DAYS AGO

Image by Dayron Villaverde from Pixabay
Nissan Motor restarts all car plants in China amid coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

28 DAYS AGO

excavator-406959_960_720.jpg
Yokohama Rubber to invest 11 bil. yen in India industrial tire plants

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

sergi-kabrera-XScgQbCRhYw-unsplash.jpg
Suzuki Motor plans to triple dealers in India to 9,000: chairman

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Gaikindo Indonesia International Commercial Vehicle Expo in Jakarta on March 6, 2020. (NNA)
Indonesia automotive industry expects recovery after hitting brakes in first quarter

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Will Hough on Unsplash
Honda Motor, parts suppliers get green light for resumption of Wuhan plants

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Toyota Motor unveiles a hybrid model of C-HR suport utility vehicle in Indonesia on Apr. 22, 2019. (NNA)
Toyota Motor vows to produce hybrid cars in Indonesia in 2022

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO