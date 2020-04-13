Hitachi takes over Malaysian data analysis software firm FusioTech

13, Apr. 2020

image-1586755328100.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Hitachi Ltd. has taken over a Malaysian artificial intelligence and data analytics firm as part of efforts to expand its information and technology business in Asia.

Hitachi made FusioTech Holdings a wholly owned subsidiary on April 1, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday. The new firm, established in February, succeeds Fusionex International Plc.

Hitachi did not disclose the details of the deal such as the transaction value.

Since establishing in 2005, Fusionex International, a big data and AI technology market leader in Asia, has offered cloud-based subscription software services in the manufacturing, distribution, logistics, e-commerce and financial sectors and has built a customer base of over 11,000 small and medium firms in the region, the statement said.

Through the investment, the Japanese electronics-to-infrastructure giant obtains the expertise of Fusionex's data scientists and AI engineers as well as know-how that can be used in obtaining and retaining customers, according to the statement.

Hitachi plans to make aggressive investments in the IT sector with its focus on North America and Asia as part of a three-year management plan that runs through the fiscal year ending in March 2022. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

image-1586755328100.jpg
Hitachi takes over Malaysian data analysis software firm FusioTech

Malaysia Tech

1 MINUTE

1.jpg
Japanese software vendor Terilogy enters Vietnam via JV with Hanoi Telecom subsidiary

Vietnam Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash
Kanematsu Electronics partners Vietnam's HPT as IT demand goes up

Vietnam Tech

4 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Japan's Mobile Create takes over Singapore, India GPS intelligence firms

Singapore Tech

7 DAYS AGO

industry-2496189_1280.jpg
Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems to set up its 1st overseas subsidiary in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by DISRUPTIVO on Unsplash
Majority of Indian unicorns funded by Chinese investors, says report

India Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Samsung unveils high-performance all-solid-state battery technology

South Korea Tech

1 MONTH AGO

(Image courtesy of Nulab)
Japanese IT firm Nulab raises $5 mil. in venture capital for software development

Japan Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Pixaline from Pixabay
Japanese IT firm Mitsui Knowledge Industry opens Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

fatos-bytyqi-Agx5_TLsIf4-unsplash.jpg
Japanese online programming school startup taps Indonesian market

Indonesia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

alexander-sinn-KgLtFCgfC28-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten provides AI-assisted marketing solution services with Singapore partner

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

vikas-shankarathota-rQg-I3H_MqM-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo Corp. opens Bangalore office for strategic alliance with Indian IT startups

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

grass-2433730_960_720.jpg
Oversea orders pour in for Indian startup's water-from-air machines

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

d.jpg
Toyota Tsusho opens Singapore unit for R&D on connected mobility service

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Franck V. on Unsplash
Mitsui, PTT to form robotics, AI venture in Thailand

Thailand Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Murata Manufacturing Co.'s road traffic counting system on a street in Jakarta
Murata Manufacturing to begin traffic data sales in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1575565287292.png
China's tech giant Huawei again sues U.S. over product ban

China Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Joan Riady (L), CEO of PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk, and Hidebumi Kitahara, SoftBank’s vice president and head of global business strategy, attend a ceremony to sign a partnership contract in Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Lippo Karawaci)
SoftBank, Lippo Karawaci team up to develop smart city in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Worachat Luxkanalode, Grab Financial Group’s country head of GrabPay Thailand, explaining the functions of GrabPay Wallet in Bangkok on Nov. 25, 2019.
Grab mobile wallet to offer loans and insurance in Thailand

Thailand Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

20191122_0002.jpg
Huawei's parts from Japan firms to be worth $10 billion in 2019

China Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

GMO Internet launches internet infrastructure services with AMZ Group in Laos

Laos Tech

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s internet and financial service firm GMO Internet Inc. has teamed up with a di...

5 MONTHS AGO

Philippine Competition Commission Chairman Arsenio Balisacan announces the imposition of fines to the local unit of Singapore-based ride-hailing service firm Grab Holding Inc. at a press conference in Manila on Nov. 18, 2019.
Philippine antitrust body fines Grab’s local unit, orders passenger refund

Philippines Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

20191119_0002.jpg
SoftBank's Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge by Oct. 2020

Japan Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sony to open applied AI research center in India in 2020

India Tech

NEW DELHI, NNA - Sony Corp. will open its first research center in India in 2020 to study the applic...

5 MONTHS AGO

20191114_0002.jpg
SoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed

Japan Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Hiroshi Okita, president director of PT SCSK Global Indonesia, at its office in Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2019.
Japan’s IT service firm SCSK to open Indonesian unit

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

20191113_0002.jpg
Japan to introduce bill to ensure fair online business competition

Japan Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image