Thai FamilyMart, Tops to team up with GrabTaxi in home delivery services amid virus outbreak

10, Apr. 2020

Grab’s home delivery smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Central Group of Co.)
Grab's home delivery smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Central Group of Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA – Thai FamilyMart convenience stores and Tops Daily mini supermarkets have joined hands with a local subsidiary of Singapore-based GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd. to launch home delivery services as the public are being urged to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Thai retail conglomerate Central Group said Wednesday it has teamed up with GrabTaxi Thailand Co. and begun home deliveries of goods from FamilyMart and Tops Daily outlets.

The FamilyMart chain is operated by Central FamilyMart Co. and the Tops Daily chain is run by Central Retail Corporation Public Co., both of which are under the umbrella of the Thai retail giant.

Central Food Retail Group, an affiliate of the Central Group, said in a press release the new project “offers a virtual shopping experience that is as convenient as physical shopping without having to leave your home, in line with the government’s instruction for everyone to stay home to stop COVID-19.”

Delivery services are available in 17 provinces, including the capital of Bangkok, Nonthaburi, which is the northern suburb of the capital, the northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, the eastern province of Chonburi and the southern province of Phuket.

Customers can order over 64 items from 233 FamilyMart stores and more than 84 articles from 63 Tops Daily outlets using Grab’s app “GrabMart.” Delivery fees start from 55 baht ($1.7). Items covered by the service include ready-to-eat meals and drinks.

In mid-April, the service will be expanded to include goods from Tops Market supermarkets and Central Food Hall high-end supermarkets.

Moreover, the Central Group and Grab will deliver ready-to-eat meals and pre-cut fruits and salads provided by Central Food Hall and coffee sold by FamilyMart to customers through the GrabFood meal delivery app. Delivery fees for this service start from 10 baht.

