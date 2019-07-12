M'bishi takes plug-in hybrid Outlander to Indonesia, 1st ASEAN market

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. announces the planned launch of its flagship plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle Outlander in Indonesia later this year at an event in Jakarta presided over by Naoya Nakamura, president director of the automaker's local sales unit PT Mitsubishi Motor Krama Yudha Indonesia, on July 9, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will this year launch its flagship Outlander plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle in Indonesia, marking its debut in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese automaker said Tuesday local sales arm PT Mitsubishi Motor Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia will showcase the Outlander PHEV at an international auto show there from July 18-28, before officially releasing it by November.

The Outlander will cost between 1.2 billion rupiah and 1.3 billion rupiah ($85,000 and $92,000), including charging equipment. It can drive up to 600 kilometers on a single charge, with a full tank of gas, MMKSI President Naoya Nakamura said.

Nakamura acknowledged his company does not anticipate big sales in Southeast Asia's largest automobile market in the short run, due to the high price tag.

“It may take time for the electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid markets to grow, but someone has to kick in for the future,” he said.

The Outlander PHEV will be sold via 12 official dealerships in Jakarta and two on Bali Island. Nakamura said his sales unit is in talks with other dealers and shopping mall operators to install charging facilities.

Mitsubishi said it sold more than 200,000 plug-in Outlanders globally between launch in 2013 and the end of last year. (NNA/Kyodo)