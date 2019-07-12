Japanese logistics firm Katolec to open distribution center in Vietnam next year

An artist’s rendition of Katolec’s third Asian logistics hub which is being built in Vietnam (Photo: Katolec Corp.)

TOKYO, NNA - Katolec Corp, a Japanese logistics firm, will open a distribution center in northern Vietnam next year, expanding its services in Asia.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that the distribution center will have an ordinary warehouse and a dangerous goods warehouse, located in the Dong Van III Industrial Zone in Ha Nam Province. It is scheduled to start operations in March 2020.

The company did not disclose the amount of investment in what is its third logistics hub in Asia. It opened similar centers in Thailand in 2011 and Hong Kong in 2013.

“We will support our customers' business strategies by enhancing logistics services linking Japan” and the Asian economies, Katolec said in the statement.

Katolec also has an Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) division, making products on a consignment basis for other brands. It first entered Vietnam in 2005, opening an EMS plant near Hanoi mainly to serve Japanese companies operating in Vietnam.

