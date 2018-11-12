UCC Ueshima opens 1st overseas coffee school in Manila

MANILA, NNA - Japanese coffee bean processor UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. has opened its first overseas coffee school in Manila to train specialists and promote high-end coffee in the emerging economy.

UCC Coffee Academy will offer 11 courses to café owners and consumers at a cost of 3,000 to 40,000 pesos ($56 to $753) per course. The company says its brand is well-known in the Philippines where it runs 37 franchise outlets, the highest number outside Japan.