Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by COVID-19

Eighty-three percent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey by CEL Vietnam, a supply chain consulting and training firm, has found.

09, Apr. 2020

fort-lift-4708790_1280.jpg

HO CHI MINH CITY, VNS/VNA - Eighty-three percent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey by CEL Vietnam, a supply chain consulting and training firm, has found.

Of them, 47 percent had issues specifically with China supplies and a large majority involved raw materials, it said.

Julien Brun, managing partner at CEL, said the pandemic is affecting every single country regardless of their level of development.

However, in Vietnam, there were categories where demand clearly surged, such as packaged food (up 26 percent), dairy (up 10 percent) and personal care (29 percent), he said.

This surge in demand looked like a “just in case” purchase decision, a stock-up behaviour, and not a healthy increase in consumption, he explained.

But the reality is that the actual demand is at a low, with sales of beverages, fashion goods, electronics, vehicles, agricultural products, furniture, footwear, and many other products coming to a halt both locally and globally, he said.

“As we speak, in Vietnam and elsewhere, manufacturers and retailers’ current sales volumes are too low to absorb [even] fixed costs, leaving thousands of businesses with negative margins and thin reserves of cash.

“Export dependent companies are seeing orders cancelled every day, particularly from the EU and the US. As a consequence, the global transport sector is also being affected and freight forwarders in Vietnam are seeing their volume drop by 25 to 70 percent.”

A number of SMEs have already declared bankruptcy, and for others the impact on human resources, the main adjustment variable, is being felt strongly and unemployment is threatening multiple industries, he said.

CEL also found that companies operating in retail, distribution and logistics services (excluding e-commerce and last mile delivery) reported a loss of revenue of 25 percent in the first quarter and do not expect to recover this loss this year.

Urban consumers seek convenient and safe shopping alternatives for their daily family needs amid the COVID-19 threats, and e-commerce and home delivery services have become central to this evolution, it said.

Brun said: “Figures are still not officially published in Vietnam, but Lazada reported a 300 percent increase in the number of orders in Singapore and Grab delivery surged by 200 percent in Bangkok. We can assume that comparable growth is being seen in the main cities in Vietnam.”

So a large volume has shifted from offline to online distribution channels and last mile delivery companies are barely able to cope with the surge in delivery orders, he said.

One of the main challenges this shift creates is the ability to transfer goods over long distances, such as between the north and the south, since air and rail transport are constrained, he said. Long-haul trucks have become scarce and the lack of transport capacity generates delays and extra disruptions, he said.

As people start getting accustomed to more systematic online purchase and home deliveries, it is likely that this becomes a habit, and it is likely that the post-crisis situation would still benefit the e-commerce and delivery sector while the offline retail sector slowly recovers, he predicted.

“This is certainly a fundamental new trend in the consumer goods industry that we have to keep in mind. The crisis will also further accelerate the e-government initiative, allowing the population to fulfill their administrative duties online and thus avoiding long physical queues. Once the crisis ends, it is likely that the implementation of digital solutions for consumers and citizens will increase drastically.” - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Mara Rivera on Unsplash
Fewer than 1% of Japanese firms in Philippines are operating normally due to COVID-19: survey

Philippines Companies

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Dewang Gupta on Unsplash
Vast majority of Japanese firms hit by India's nationwide lockdown

India Companies

3 DAYS AGO

Few people are seen on a main street in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 4, 2020, as citizens avoid going out. Myanmar has confirmed 21 Covid-19 cases. (NNA)
Japanese firms evacuate employees from Myanmar on fears over health, shortage of flights

Myanmar Companies

3 DAYS AGO

sign-pen-business-document-48148.jpg
Pandemic hits M&A activity in India, Asia Pacific

India Companies

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Virus outbreak hits supply chains for Japan firms in India, SE. Asia: NNA poll

Southeast Asia Companies

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
Virus outbreak hits sales to 61% of Japanese firms in India, Southeast Asia: NNA poll

Southeast Asia Companies

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Kelvin Yup on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand sustain sales drop due to virus scare

Thailand Companies

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Chastagner Thierry on Unsplash
Over 20% of Japan firms in HK seek financial assistance against virus outbreak

Hong Kong Companies

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Tri Nguyen on Unsplash
Japanese firms doing more tasks at regional headquarters in Singapore: JETRO poll

Singapore Companies

23 DAYS AGO

(A large screen in the street shows Chinese president Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask during his visit to Wuhan on March 10, 2020 on CCTV's evening newscast in Beijing.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Some businesses allowed to resume in China's virus epicenter Wuhan

China Companies

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by 𝓴𝓘𝓡𝓚 𝕝𝔸𝕀 on Unsplash
Half of Japanese firms in Indonesia suffering from coronavirus contagion

Indonesia Companies

1 MONTH AGO

AmCham Taipei Chairman C.W. Chin (L) and President William Foreman summarize the findings of the chamber’s 2020 Business Climate Survey on March 4, 2020 in Taipei. (NNA)
American firms show confidence on Taiwan’s economy despite coronavirus

Taiwan Companies

1 MONTH AGO

photo-of-people-near-wooden-table-3184418.jpg
Philippines tops in workplace gender parity, but Asian women lags in IT

Philippines Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Rostyslav Savchyn on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand banning China business trips: poll

Thailand Companies

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo taken in April 2019 shows Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co.'s plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan.)
Virus outbreak causes Japan firms to halt China business

China Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1543159781-9b7d0203ad48.jpg
Japan firms in Indonesia to increase pay at slower pace in 2020: NNA survey

Indonesia Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shubham Verma on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in India eye average 8% wage hike in 2020, against 9.4% last year

India Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kasarin Naipongprasit on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in Thailand plan average 4.0% wage hike, down 0.2 point

Thailand Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

A man walking in flood waters in Kampung Pulo Area, eastern Jakarta on Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo courtesy of ANTARA)
Severe flooding in Indonesia hurts suppliers, employees of Japanese-invested companies

Indonesia Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

Aboitiz Power Corp. is acquiring full interest in the Dam Nai Wind Farm in Vietnam, its first overseas investment. (Photo courtesy of Aboitiz Power)
Philippine firms grow second wing in expansion in emerging Southeast Asian markets

Features Southeast Asia Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

20191106_0001.jpg
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191023_0007_1.jpg
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

Hong Kong Companies

6 MONTHS AGO

20190902_0006.jpg
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

7 MONTHS AGO

20190807_0005.jpg
Japan firms' sentiment in Thailand turns negative on U.S.-China row

Thailand Companies

8 MONTHS AGO

20190801_0006.jpg
Samsung Q2 operating profit halved amid sluggish global chip demand

South Korea Companies

8 MONTHS AGO

TSMC chief executive and vice chairman C. C. Wei briefs reporters on second quarter earnings in Taipei on Thursday.
Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts higher Q3 sales vs. Q2 on 5G demand

Taiwan Companies

9 MONTHS AGO

NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row

Features Vietnam Companies

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China ...

9 MONTHS AGO