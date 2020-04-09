China set to ease regulations for new entrants, invigorate domestic EV industry

TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government is set to ease rules for new entrants in domestic electric vehicle production, a shift aimed at invigorating the emerging eco-car sector in the world’s biggest automobile market.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has finished drafting revisions to regulations on new-energy vehicle makers and products.

Proposed changes would exempt car makers from the prerequisite of coming in with design and development capability, according to a ministry statement on Tuesday. The revised rules also doubles to 24 months the period manufacturers can pause production before the government makes their names public.

On Tuesday the ministry said it had begun soliciting public comments on the revised rules and would take them until May 7.

