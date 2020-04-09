IBM selected as Hyundai Motor's strategic partner to establish ICT center in India

(Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)

SEOUL, AJU - American technology company IBM was selected by South Korea's Hyundai auto group as a strategic partner to establish an information communication technology center in India that would become a bridgehead for digital transformation and automation of work processes.

The ICT center in Bengaluru will serve as Hyundai's global think tank to develop technologies such as automated production and cloud computing. Hyundai hopes to cut about 100 billion won ($81.9 million) in operating costs for five years by integrating the operation of global information technology.

In an effort to broaden its influence in India, Hyundai has forged partnerships with self-driving technology companies including Revv and Tata Elxi in 2018. In 2019, the carmaker invested $300 million in India's top ride-hailing platform Ola to develop innovative mobility services.

IBM will provide a new IT service model. The global tech giant will help Hyundai Autoever, the IT wing of the auto group, to operate the center independently three years later. "We expect that IBM will be an important factor for Hyundai Motor Group to embrace the new way of working and innovating technology and serve as a catalyst in transforming the company into a digital innovation company," said IBM Korea's vice president Won Sung-shik.