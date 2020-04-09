Japanese sushi bar Sushiro expands in Hong Kong amid headwind of sweeping viral crisis

09, Apr. 2020

Image by Jumi Kang from Pixabay
Image by Jumi Kang from Pixabay

HONG KONG, NNA - Leading Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain operator Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd. is gearing up to expand its store networks in Hong Kong amid the headwind of the sweeping coronavirus outbreak.

Sushiro Hong Kong Ltd., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Osaka-based operator, opened its third outlet in the Chinese territory at Lai Sun Commercial Centre in the Lai Chi Kok district in Kowloon on Monday.

It also plans to open a fourth store in Wong Tai Sin, also in the Kowloon area, at the beginning of June, the Japanese company said.

The performances of the first and second restaurants “remain strong” in the second half of 2019 and the Japanese dining firm hopes annual sales of the third and fourth outlets each could top 330 million yen ($3 million), a spokeswoman in Osaka told NNA.

The sushi chain debuted in Hong Kong last August. It had drawn up a plan to launch the third outlet about half a year ago, when a series of massive protests were still ongoing in the region.

The Hong Kong restaurant sector suffered from a 25.1 percent plunge in sales from a year earlier to 23.6 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3 billion) in the January-March quarter, according to a report released Tuesday by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield.

But the spokeswoman still showed confidence in the Japan-savvy market of seven million people, saying, “The Hong Kong market is strong and we believe it will overcome (the economic fallout from the virus outbreak) in the future.”

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Jumi Kang from Pixabay
Japanese sushi bar Sushiro expands in Hong Kong amid headwind of sweeping viral crisis

Hong Kong Restaurant

28 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Samuel Foster on Unsplash
Japanese casual dining chain Watami closing 7 China outlets on coronavirus outbreak

China Restaurant

2 MONTHS AGO

Din’s opens in Bangkok on Jan. 28 (Photo courtesy of Food Buddies).
Japanese restaurant operator Food Buddies opens Taiwan-style dim sum eatery in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

2 MONTHS AGO

running-3512459_960_720.jpg
Conveyor-belt sushi dining chain Kura Sushi to open outlet in Shanghai

China Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash
Japan’s Mos Burger to open 5 outlets in Philippines this year

Philippines Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo for illustration purposes shows randomly picked men and women sharing a table at an Aisekiya restaurant run by Section Eight Co. (Photo courtesy of Section Eight)
Japanese "matchmaking restaurant" chain Aisekiya taps Southeast Asia

Singapore Restaurant

3 MONTHS AGO

MOS Burger and Pepper Lunch serve a meal with Meiji Cheese in this photo taken on Dec. 12, 2019.
Mos Burger, Pepper Lunch add Meiji cheeses in their Hong Kong meals

Hong Kong Restaurant

4 MONTHS AGO

Sukiya’s first outlet in Hong Kong attracts a long queue when it opens on Dec.12, 2019.
Sukiya beef bowl opens first Hong Kong outlet

Hong Kong Restaurant

4 MONTHS AGO

Mos Burger, an outlet of Japanese hamburger restaurant chain Mos Food Services Inc., offering hamburgers with plant-based patties in Singapore is pictured on Dec. 11, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Mos Food offers plant-based hamburger in Singapore

Singapore Restaurant

4 MONTHS AGO

jose-ruales-jur0ObMJIVg-unsplash.jpg
Sushi chain Sushiro posting robust sales in Hong Kong despite unrest

Hong Kong Restaurant

4 MONTHS AGO

G-Factory opening Japanese eel rice eatery in Vietnam’s HCM city

Vietnam Restaurant

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japan’s dining operator and consulting firm G-Factory Co. is opening a Japan...

5 MONTHS AGO

20191108_0002.jpg
Japan’s Mos Food to open hamburger outlet in Vietnam in 2020

Vietnam Restaurant

5 MONTHS AGO

Mos Food hamburger chain to train over 350 Vietnamese to address labor crunch in Japan

Vietnam Restaurant

HANOI, NNA - Japanese hamburger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc. will hire more than 350 Vietna...

6 MONTHS AGO

Japanese coffee chain Komeda Holdings lays plans for outlets in Thailand, Myanmar

Thailand Restaurant

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese coffee shop chain operator Komeda Holdings Co. is planning to open outlets i...

6 MONTHS AGO

Yoshihiro Kawatsu, CEO of Torizen Foods Co., speaks in an interview with NNA at his firm’s headquarters in Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Aug. 29, 2019.
Japanese chicken eatery chain enters Myanmar after 30 years of charity work

Myanmar Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

An artist’s conception of the first roadside-style Sukiya beef rice bowl restaurant in Vietnam due to open in a commercial center in Binh Duong Province in late October (Image courtesy of Zensho Vietnam Co.)
Japanese beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st roadside outlet in Vietnam

Vietnam Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

20190916_0006.jpg
Japanese restaurants enjoy boom in Thailand

Thailand Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

The Japanese noodle restaurant “MARUGAME UDON Toul Tompong Branch” is opened by Taica Corp. in Phnom Penh on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Taica )
Alphagel pioneer Taica opens Marugame Udon noodle franchise shop in Phnom Penh

Cambodia Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

20190909_0004.jpg
From noodles to sushi, Japanese cuisine makes inroads in India

India Restaurant

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sushi offered at Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro's first outlet in Hong Kong, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 12. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's leading conveyor belt sushi bar Sushiro debuts in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Restaurant

8 MONTHS AGO

Diners enjoy food at Pepper Lunch’s first restaurant in Myanmar on Aug. 2.
Local franchisee Seezar Soesan opens Japanese steak restaurant Pepper Lunch in Yangon

Myanmar Restaurant

8 MONTHS AGO

The Philippines’ largest fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) will take over American coffee chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
Philippines’ Jollibee to buy U.S. chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for $350 million

Philippines Restaurant

9 MONTHS AGO

Pitharn Ongkosit(R), president of Mos Food Services (Thailand) Co., the Thai subsidiary of Mos Food Services Inc., boosts the capital of the local unit to expand store network. Jun Takifuka (L), executive officer of the Japanese company, and Atsushi Sakurada, its chairman, pose at a media event in Bangkok on July 18, 2019.
Thailand’s Mos Burger boosted by a capital injection

Thailand Restaurant

9 MONTHS AGO

Japanese ramen noodle shop chain operator Hachi-ban Co. opens its 1st outlet in Vietnam through a franchise partnership with Mesa Asia Pacific Trading Services Co., a major fast-moving consumer goods distributer and dining chain operator.
Japan’s Hachi-ban ramen forays into Vietnam

Vietnam Restaurant

9 MONTHS AGO

20190709_0004.jpg
Mitsui, Ichibanya to launch Japanese curry chain in India

India Restaurant

9 MONTHS AGO

Hubert Young speaks in an interview with NNA in Manila on June 10, 2019, about Japanese burger chain operator Mos Food Services Inc.'s first outlet in the Philippines slated for 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's Mos Burger to open 1st restaurant in Philippines

Philippines Restaurant

10 MONTHS AGO

Japanese steak diner chain Kichiri to buy controlling stake in Indonesian franchisee

Indonesia Restaurant

TOKYO, NNA - Kichiri Holdings & Co., a Japanese restaurant chain operator, will acquire a majority s...

10 MONTHS AGO