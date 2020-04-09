Japanese sushi bar Sushiro expands in Hong Kong amid headwind of sweeping viral crisis

Image by Jumi Kang from Pixabay

HONG KONG, NNA - Leading Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain operator Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd. is gearing up to expand its store networks in Hong Kong amid the headwind of the sweeping coronavirus outbreak.

Sushiro Hong Kong Ltd., the wholly owned subsidiary of the Osaka-based operator, opened its third outlet in the Chinese territory at Lai Sun Commercial Centre in the Lai Chi Kok district in Kowloon on Monday.

It also plans to open a fourth store in Wong Tai Sin, also in the Kowloon area, at the beginning of June, the Japanese company said.

The performances of the first and second restaurants “remain strong” in the second half of 2019 and the Japanese dining firm hopes annual sales of the third and fourth outlets each could top 330 million yen ($3 million), a spokeswoman in Osaka told NNA.

The sushi chain debuted in Hong Kong last August. It had drawn up a plan to launch the third outlet about half a year ago, when a series of massive protests were still ongoing in the region.

The Hong Kong restaurant sector suffered from a 25.1 percent plunge in sales from a year earlier to 23.6 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3 billion) in the January-March quarter, according to a report released Tuesday by real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield.

But the spokeswoman still showed confidence in the Japan-savvy market of seven million people, saying, “The Hong Kong market is strong and we believe it will overcome (the economic fallout from the virus outbreak) in the future.”