Japanese sewage products supplier Maezawa Kasei teams up with local partner to enter Indonesian market

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese water and sewage-related products supplier Maezawa Kasei Industries Co. has agreed to provide a major Indonesian peer with technical support to its foray into the Southeast Asian market where demand is expected to grow.

Under its partnership with PT. Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika, the Japanese firm is exporting plumbing materials used for drainage equipment to Indonesia for sale through the partner’s networks, an official at the Japanese company’s corporate planning department told NNA on Wednesday.

These materials used for housing equipment are supplied under the Maezawa brand to house builders or general contractors in the Southeast Asian country, the official added.

Under the one-year partnership set in December 2019, the Japanese company expects to meet local demand for developing sewage infrastructure, he explained. “The biggest point of (the partnership) is we are seeing room for improving sewage there.”

The partnership is a first step to consider how the Japanese and Indonesian companies will develop their businesses further in the local market. Under its three-year management plan through March 31 of 2021, Maezawa Kasei Industries, which currently focuses on the domestic market, will aim to expand into other Asian markets where sewage infrastructure has not been well developed.