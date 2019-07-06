Paiton Energy becomes Indonesia’s first user of domestically made e-bus

Paiton Energy President Koichiro Miyazaki (L) and Mobil Anak Bangsa President Leonard shake hands after signing an MOU on the procurement of an e-bus in Jakarta on July 2.

JAKARTA, NNA - PT Paiton Energy, an independent power producer partly owned by Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co., has become the first Indonesian company to use domestically built electric buses.

“We are interested in maintaining our environment, as expected by the Indonesian government, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Paiton Energy President Koichiro Miyazaki said at the signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding with commercial vehicle manufacturer PT Mobil Anak Bangsa (MAB) in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Miyazaki said his company will replace one of its existing diesel buses with a MAB-produced e-bus. Delivery is scheduled for August. Paiton currently has three diesel buses used to transport its employees.

The e-bus is 12 meters long and can carry up to 50 passengers. MAB also helped install a 120kilowatt charging station at Paiton's thermal power plant in East Java and will provide after-sales service for five years.

MAB President Leonard said the company has also provided e-buses to the state-owned public transportation company on a trial basis.

MAB can currently produce up to 100 e-buses per month, and is expected to boost capacity to more than 1,000 units per month by 2025.

While the MAB e-bus is built in Indonesia, the ratio of domestic parts is still around 40 percent, with drive components such as electric motors, batteries and wheel axles imported from China.