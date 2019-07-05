Osaka Gas to supply solar power in Thailand

BANGKOK, NNA - Osaka Gas Co. will this month form a joint venture in Thailand to supply solar power, marking its debut as a renewable energy supplier in Southeast Asia.

Osaka Gas said Wednesday it will establish the joint venture -- tentatively named OE Solar Co. -- with Thai solar power company Energy Pro Corp. to supply corporate clients, mainly in Bangkok.

Its wholly owned unit, Osaka Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd., will hold a 49 percent stake and its Thai partner the remainder, Osaka Gas said in a statement.

The venture will install solar panels on the rooftops of commercial facilities and factories, and on vacant lots, and supply electricity for 15 to 20 years, the statement said.

In line with the Thai government's push for clean energy, the venture aims to achieve installment capacity of 50,000 kilowatts in the next few years, Osaka Gas spokeswoman Haruka Kokonno told NNA.

The Osaka-based Japanese utility intends to accelerate energy business overseas as part of its long-term growth strategy, targeting Southeast Asia as a pivotal part of this. (NNA/Kyodo)