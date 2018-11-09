IHI, Nomura join Malaysia's Nextgreen Global to make pulp, fuel from palm waste

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese heavy equipment and infrastructure firm IHI Corp. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have teamed up with Malaysian printer and publisher Nextgreen Global Berhad to make pulp and biomass fuel from palm waste.

The three firms signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to enhance a two-year-old project recycle palm waste at Nextgreen’s industrial park in Pekan, the eastern state of Pahang on the Malay Peninsula.

IHI and Nextgreen will work together to establish an energy circulation system including biomass power generation. Nomura will help the Malaysian firm raise funds for the development of the industrial park.