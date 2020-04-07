Japan’s Growthix Capital opens Singapore branch to expand cross-border M&A deals

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese merger and acquisition advisory firm Growthix Capital Ltd. has set up its first overseas branch in Singapore to expand cross-border M&A deals for small and medium-sized Japanese businesses and to embark on asset management.

The opening of the branch in Southeast Asia’s financial center aims to draw interest from individual investors in the city-state who want to purchase smaller Japanese companies, while finding talent for the management for those firms, CEO Mitsuo Nakajima told NNA on Monday.

Unlike conventional M&A deals, Growthix Capital seeks a promising president candidate with an MBA degree or management experience who is interested in a company for sale, according to the Tokyo-based company.

Finding an appropriate president candidate may be time-consuming but this scheme should make a deal successful, Sotaro Murakami, Growthix Capital’s chief operating officer, told NNA on Tuesday.

The Japanese M&A consulting agency plans to conduct asset management for affluent Japanese investors, with partnerships with Singapore’s Winstar Capital Group Ltd. The projected fund intends to collect cash earned by the sale of a company, and plans initial investment of about 5 billion yen ($46 million), Murakami said.

The COO added that Growthix Capital aims to be listed in Japan by 2023 through an initial public offering to have a market capitalization of 30 billion yen. The company, established in May 2019, has handled 28 M&A deals.