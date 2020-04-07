India aviation could lose over $3 billion in April-June quarter

07, Apr. 2020

Airline workers load cargo onto a SpiceJet aircraft at Bengaluru airport in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on April 2, 2020. The airline announced last week pay cuts for middle to top-level employees in March. (PTI)
Airline workers load cargo onto a SpiceJet aircraft at Bengaluru airport in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on April 2, 2020. The airline announced last week pay cuts for middle to top-level employees in March. (PTI)

NEW DELHI, NNA- India's aviation sector is expected to lose as much as $3.6 billion as it flies into a perfect storm in the first fiscal quarter.

Battered by travel restrictions and the resultant economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry could incur disastrous losses of between $3.3 billion and $3.6 billion, according to April-June estimates by aviation consultancy firm CAPA India.

Apart from the Indian government's suspension of all scheduled domestic and international flights till mid-April, forward bookings for domestic travel from May to July have nose-dived 80 percent year-on-year, the firm noted in its report on April 6.

It also added that the prohibition on flights might be extended in view of the grim outlook. The first quarter will be "almost written-off,” said CAPA India in its report.

“The trajectory of the resumption of operations will be driven by the demand for travel, which will have clearly been damaged by the severe human and economic costs that Covid-19 is inflicting,” it said.

The firm believes that travel restrictions are unlikely to be lifted totally overnight. Instead, air travel will probably return in a staggered manner, particularly for international flights.

Its report said any regulatory provisions related to social distancing at an airport and onboard a plane, increased turnaround times to enable thorough cabin cleansing, limitations on inflight service might have an adverse impact on an airline's operational costs and passenger volume.

This could force some carriers to operate fewer planes to save costs, until there is better clarity on how the demand for travel is recovering.

In its report in March, Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd. estimated that the “significant negative growth” in monthly domestic airline traffic could be as drastic as 50 percent, at least up to June.

Last week, SpiceJet, a leading domestic budget carrier, announced that its staff across top to mid-rung levels took pay cuts ranging from 10 to 30 percent in March.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have forced us to take some tough measures to ensure that no one at SpiceJet is retrenched,” Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said in a statement on March 31.

“What we are facing is a global phenomenon and no airline in the world is immune to the impact,” he added.

Meanwhile, India’s Crisil Ltd., a unit of S&P Global Inc., has slashed the country’s growth forecast for fiscal 2020 starting this month from 5.2 percent to 3.5 percent in its revision after the pandemic ravaged air travel and economies across the world.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Airline workers load cargo onto a SpiceJet aircraft at Bengaluru airport in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on April 2, 2020. The airline announced last week pay cuts for middle to top-level employees in March. (PTI)
India aviation could lose over $3 billion in April-June quarter

India Transport

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Yusen Bangbor Logistics Center in Bangna, Bangkok in March 2019 (Photo courtesy of Yusen Logistics)
Yusen Logistics to take over Ajinomoto food transport arm in Thailand

Thailand Transport

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Watts Roofing Supplies on Unsplash
Nippon Express opens huge warehouse in Malaysia to serve regional halal logistics

Malaysia Transport

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash
Nippon Express starts relief supply delivery to virus-hit Wuhan

China Transport

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Express launches apparel logistics operation near Yangon

Myanmar Transport

1 MONTH AGO

The logistics center in Hai Phong City that Hankyu Hanshin Express will operate (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Japanese logistic firm Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch second logistics center in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

1 MONTH AGO

kenny-luo-OaAp8FhwMt8-unsplash.jpg
Taiwanese private equity firm invests $30 mil. in Grab ride-hailing service

Southeast Asia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

image-1582272790514.jpg
Coronavirus to deal $27 bil. blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific

Asia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
JAL expands service cutback in Asia due to coronavirus outbreak

Asia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge (File photo taken by NNA on Oct. 30, 2019.)
Japan’s Fujitrans opens office in Myawaddy, Myanmar to beef up cross-border logistics

Myanmar Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by whirligigtop from Pixabay
Konoike to buy stake in apparel inspection firm in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1493946740644-2d8a1f1a6aff.jpg
Yusen Logistics acquires aerospace quality management systems certification in Singapore

Singapore Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Roman Logov on Unsplash
Japan's Central Nippon Expressway to join service area operation in Taiwan

Taiwan Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Mai Linh-Willer bus (Photo courtesy of Mai Linh Group)
Vietnam's Mai Linh seeks Japanese bus partnership as competition hots up

Vietnam Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

The entrance of Hyderabad Airport Temperature Controlled Hub of Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.(L) and a temperature-controlled room (Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

India Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Gandhi Sriwidodo (L), Logistic, Supply Chain and Infrastructure director of Pertamina, Akira Kono (C), managing corporate officer and chief executive of NYK’s Energy division, and Tafkir Husni, president director of PT Pertamina International Shipping at a signing ceremony for energy transport cooperation in Jakarta on Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Yusen K.K.)
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Daiji Kojima (L), managing director of Mitsui & Co. (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., and Wan Hashimi Albakri (2nd from L), acting group CEO of Sime Darby Property Berhad, attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a built-to-suit logistics and factory project in Bandar Bukit Raja in the state ot Selangor, Malaysia, on Nov. 13, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows an electric bus made by Taiwan’s RAC Electric Vehicles Inc. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Corp.)
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

Malaysia Transport

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...

5 MONTHS AGO

(Water in plastic bottles is left in the washroom for handwashing after water supply is disrupted at Haneda airport)
Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport

Japan Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Joseph T. Chua (2nd from L), president of MacroAsia Corp., and Tadahiko Konoike (3rd from L), president of Konoike Transport Co., sign a partnership contract in Manila on Nov. 5, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Konoike Transport)
Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation

Philippines Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

20191031_0001.jpg
Direct Sendai-Bangkok flights resume after 5-yr hiatus

Thailand Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

An ATR 72-500 cargo plane operated by CebGo is landing at Sangley Airport in Cavite Province during a dry run on Oct. 29, 2019.
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex

Philippines Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

20191028_0001.jpg
Indonesian report on Lion Air crash faults Boeing, airline

Indonesia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Willer Inc. CEO Shigetaka Murase (R) and other senior company officials pose in front of an “Auto Rider” autonomous driving bus at a seaside park in Singapore on Oct. 23, 2019.
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

PT. Summitmas Property, an Indonesian real estate arm of Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp., will open its second warehouse in the Jababeka Industrial Estate, some 40 kilometers east of Jakarta, on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Corp.)
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta

Indonesia Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

NEC's on-demand bus service covers the seven areas of the central Singapore (Image courtesy of NEC Asia Pacific)
NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event

Singapore Transport

6 MONTHS AGO