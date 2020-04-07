Indonesia, RoK agree to sign FTA

Indonesia and the Republic of Korea on April 6 agreed to hold a signing ceremony of their bilateral free trade deal in the near future to quickly implement it in a way that helps minimise the economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.

07, Apr. 2020

Photo by Kyle Ryan on Unsplash
Photo by Kyle Ryan on Unsplash
HANOI, VNA - Indonesia and the Republic of Korea on April 6 agreed to hold a signing ceremony of their bilateral free trade deal in the near future to quickly implement it in a way that helps minimise the economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.

During a videoconference with Indonesian Trade Minister Airlangga Hartarto, RoK Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said the international community must join forces to sustain the global supply chain, according to the RoK’s Yonhap news agency.

In line with efforts to overcome the economic jitters, the two countries agreed to hold a signing ceremony of the much-awaited Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest date possible after the situation is stabilised, reported Yonhap

The two countries struck the deal in November last year with a goal of holding an official signing ceremony in the first half of 2020 to pave the way for the official implementation.

The CEPA is equivalent to a free trade agreement but focuses on a broader scope of economic cooperation. The two resumed their FTA negotiations in 2019 after a hiatus of five years.

On the occasion, minister Yoo requested Jakarta to lend hands to RoK businesses based in Indonesia that are suffering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

2.jpg
China to lower rates of additional tariffs on some U.S. products

China Trade

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
India absent from RCEP special negotiating talks in Indonesia

Asia Trade

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

patrick-beznoska-KZpL6Jtivek-unsplash.jpg
Diplomatic row throws Malaysia’s palm oil export to India into headwinds

India Trade

3 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.png
China suspends planned additional tariffs on some U.S. goods: gov't

China Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
U.S., China clinch trade deal that averts new tariff hike: media

China Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1575446825707.png
Japan's parliament approves trade deal with U.S.

Japan Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Trump says "no deadline" for trade deal with China

China Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo)
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm

China Trade

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on Nov. 4, 2019.)
China may seek mega free trade pact without India if RCEP stalls

Asia Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191105_0002.jpg
India threatens to leave RCEP trade deal as year-end goal abandoned

India Trade

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191024_0003.jpg
Cars, auto parts comprise 60% of Japan trade hit by U.S.-China row

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191008_0001_1.png
Japan, U.S. formally sign bilateral trade agreement

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190926_0002.jpg
Abe, Trump reach trade deal, Japan exempt from higher auto tariffs

Japan Trade

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190918_0001.png
S. Korea revokes Japan's status as preferred trade partner

South Korea Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190916_0001.jpg
Trump tells Congress trade deal with Japan to be inked in coming weeks

Japan Trade

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ASEAN, India review free trade agreement on goods

Asia Trade

NEW DELHI,VNA - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India have agreed to review ...

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan rejects South Korea's plan to revoke top-tier trade partner status

South Korea Trade

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's industry ministry on Tuesday questioned the rationale behind South Korea's de...

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Trade minister Hiroshige Seko)
Japan allows chemical's 1st export to S. Korea under new controls

South Korea Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190808_0006.jpg
Philippine exports still outperform imports, further shrinking trade deficit

Philippines Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

20190808_0004.jpg
Taiwan July exports dip on decline in shipments to major markets

Taiwan Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

South Korean exports down for 8th straight month in July on global slowdown

South Korea Trade

SEOUL, NNA - South Korea’s exports fell for an eighth straight month in July, hit by soft demand for...

8 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung Wha shake hands ahead of their talks on Aug. 1, 2019, in Bangkok on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings)
Japan decides to revoke South Korea's preferential trade status

South Korea Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190801_0007.jpg
Taiwan Q2 GDP growth accelerates on export gains from U.S.-China trade row

Taiwan Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

China says negotiators discussed purchases of U.S. agricultural goods

China Trade

SHANGHAI, Kyodo - China and the United States discussed China's growing purchases of U.S. agricultur...

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190731_0008.jpg
S. Korea, Japan foreign ministers to hold talks Thurs.

South Korea Trade

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Taiwan Jan-June exports to U.S. surge 17% amid U.S.-China trade spat

Taiwan Trade

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s exports to the United States rose 17.4 percent in the first six months of 201...

8 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Takasaki city setting up Singapore unit to promote farm exports

Singapore Trade

TOKYO, NNA – The rural Japanese city of Takasaki, north of Tokyo, is opening an office in Singapore ...

8 MONTHS AGO