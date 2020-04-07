S. Korea reports sharp increase in sales of eco-friendly vehicles

07, Apr. 2020

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - Helped by a government campaign to popularize eco-friendly vehicles, the number of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles doubled in the first quarter of this year

The Ministry of Environment said in a statement that 12,140 eco-friendly vehicles are in operation in South Korea in the first quarter of this year, up 109 percent from 5,796 operated during the same period of last year. Among this year's total, 11,096 were electric vehicles (EVs).

The number of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) increased to 1,044, up 455.3 percent from last year's 188. The ministry analyzed that Hyundai Motor's Porter Electric, a one-ton-class electric truck released in December last year, has boosted the distribution of EVs while expanded charging infrastructure attracted consumers.

"Through the continuous expansion of distribution, we will open an era of 200,000 future cars this year," Keum Han-seung, an environment ministry official, was quoted as saying,

Through a government campaign to encourage the wider use of eco-friendly vehicles, carmakers are obliged to manufacture 15 percent of low-emission vehicles from their total car production.

The Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), a state electricity company, will support the operators of small electric vehicle charging service stations with a cloud-based management system to boost the expansion of charging infrastructure for eco-friendly cars.

Hyundai, the country's top carmaker has revealed plans to open an EV charging station with eight ultra-fast chargers in a remodeled gas station in eastern Seoul this year.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Toyota Motor acquires Australian software vendor to enhance dealer management

Australia Auto

11 HOURS AGO

Image by Rattakarn_ from Pixabay
Toyota suspends plants in 70% of car-producing countries on Covid 19 pandemic: Kyodo

Japan Auto

21 HOURS AGO

Photo by Ruvim from Pexels
Honda, GM to jointly develop 2 new electric vehicles

Japan Auto

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Mohammad Fathollahi on Unsplash
Toyota, BYD to launch electric vehicle R&D venture in May

China Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Aluminum to produce auto materials with Chinese partner, eyeing EV demand

China Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by riski on Unsplash
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki to halt Indonesian plants late April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash
Isuzu Motors to halt 2 Thai plants on coronavirus-hit parts shortage

Thailand Auto

5 DAYS AGO

mage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
China Evergrande Group to begin EV production in Shanghai, Guangzhou in 2021: report

China Auto

5 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Subaru to temporarily halt all global output due to coronavirus

Japan Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

architecture-building-business-construction-236698.jpg
Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Ford suspend auto production in Thailand due to Covid-19 spread

Thailand Auto

8 DAYS AGO

Local consumers at Suzuki Motor's promotional event at a commercial facility in Yangon on Feb. 19, 2020. (NNA)
Suzuki building another car plant to boost Myanmar production

Myanmar Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Image by alexeva8 from Pixabay
China auto industry fears 25% plunge in output, sales in 1st half of 2020

China Auto

15 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Indonesian dealer, PT. Toyota-Astra Motor, unveils Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Jakarta on March 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor)
Toyota to launch Prius plug-in hybrid in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor ends production in Indonesia on slumping sales

Indonesia Auto

19 DAYS AGO

Xpander Cross was launched in Indonesia in November 2019 (NNA)
Mitsubishi Motors exports Indonesian-built Xpander Cross to Philippines, Thailand

Indonesia Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Coronavirus might drive away 2 million car sales in China even with recovery

China Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Image by Dayron Villaverde from Pixabay
Nissan Motor restarts all car plants in China amid coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

22 DAYS AGO

excavator-406959_960_720.jpg
Yokohama Rubber to invest 11 bil. yen in India industrial tire plants

India Auto

25 DAYS AGO

sergi-kabrera-XScgQbCRhYw-unsplash.jpg
Suzuki Motor plans to triple dealers in India to 9,000: chairman

India Auto

27 DAYS AGO

Gaikindo Indonesia International Commercial Vehicle Expo in Jakarta on March 6, 2020. (NNA)
Indonesia automotive industry expects recovery after hitting brakes in first quarter

Indonesia Auto

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by Will Hough on Unsplash
Honda Motor, parts suppliers get green light for resumption of Wuhan plants

China Auto

27 DAYS AGO

Toyota Motor unveiles a hybrid model of C-HR suport utility vehicle in Indonesia on Apr. 22, 2019. (NNA)
Toyota Motor vows to produce hybrid cars in Indonesia in 2022

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by 海超 刘 on Unsplash
Toyota's Feb. car sales in China plunge due to coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Khorena Sanders on Unsplash
Toyota Motor to build electric, hybrid car plant in Tianjing, China: Kyodo

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Pony.ai)
Toyota Motor to invest $400 mil. in Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

mohd-jon-ramlan-ASFdbVbux7I-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia seeks foreign investors for 3rd car project

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash
Honda Motor to close Philippine plant in March as part of global restructuring

Philippines Auto

1 MONTH AGO