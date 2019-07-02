Sojitz, Saha Group team up to draw tenants to industrial parks

Japanese trader Sojitz Corp. Deputy COO Hironori Tateishi (2nd from L) and Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Co. Chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana shake hands at a signing ceremony in Bangkok on June 28, 2019 for an agreement on a sales agent license for Saha's industrial parks in the Southeast Asian country. (NNA/Kyodo)

BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. and Thai conglomerate Saha Group have joined hands to attract tenants to industrial parks run by the latter amid anticipated plant relocations prompted by the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute.

The trader's Thai arm, Sojitz (Thailand) Co., has agreed with Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Co. to become a sales agent for Saha's four industrial parks in the Southeast Asian country, the Japanese company said Friday.

The Thai conglomerate is ramping up business in fields other than its core consumer goods to diversify risk.

Sojitz has operated industrial parks in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to Sojitz's statement.

Sojitz will draw mainly Japanese tenants to the Thai industrial parks -- Sriracha in Chonburi Province, southeast of Bangkok, Kabinburi in Prachinburi Province, east of the capital, Lamphun in the northern province of Lamphun near Chiang Mai, and Mae Sot in the western province of Tak, bordering Myanmar -- the statement said.

“Japanese firms would account for 80 percent of our sales,” Shinichi Sakata, president of Sojitz (Thailand), said at a signing ceremony in Bangkok on Friday.

Sojitz can offer appropriate locations for potential tenants in line with their business fields -- Sriracha for plastics and chemicals, Kabinburi for automobiles, Lamphun for electronics, and Mae Sot for textiles -- as each location has a unique industrial cluster, Sakata added.

Sojitz and Saha Pathana, the Thai group's corporate arm, have also signed a memorandum on the development of industrial parks and cooperation in other businesses to enhance partnerships, the statement said. (NNA/Kyodo)