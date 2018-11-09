Japan’s Tokyu to close Bangkok Paradise Park store in January

BANGKOK, NNA – Japan’s Tokyu Department Store Co. will close its store at the Paradise Park shopping mall in Bangkok at the end of January due to sluggish sales amid intensifying competition in the capital.

The 12,000-square-meter store, which opened in June 2015, offers clothing, cosmetics and fresh Japanese produce.

“We have tried various promotions but it has become difficult to attract customers and maintain sales in the changing business environment,” a Tokyu official told NNA.

The retailer will continue operating the other shop in Bangkok, at the MBK shopping center.