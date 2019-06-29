Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter

Masashi Ogawa (C), president of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., stands next to the EC-05 electric scooter, designed by Yamaha Motor Co. and modeled after a Gogoro production vehicle, in Taipei on June 27, 2019.(Courtesy of Yamaha Motor Co.)

TAIPEI, NNA - Yamaha Motor Co. is unveiling a new electric scooter in Taiwan in partnership with local electric vehicle maker Gogoro Inc. to diversify its product lineup and offer expanded mobility options for customers.

Designed by the Japanese motorcycle maker, the EC-05 electric scooter is modeled after a Gogoro production vehicle and will go on sale under the Yamaha brand on Aug. 1.

Masashi Ogawa, president of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., said at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday, “I believe that we have our own target group of clients who are attached to Yamaha, just like Gogoro has its own.”

“We are confident that Yamaha is competitive as it has operated more than 50 years in the Taiwanese market and built close connections with local consumers,” Ogawa said.

He noted that Yamaha has a network of 2,300 distributors around Taiwan to meet the needs of local customers.

The new electric scooter can use more than 1,200 GoStation battery-swapping stations installed by Gogoro Energy Network.

“We consider the collaboration with Gogoro a learning opportunity for us as the Taiwanese firm is a leader in the electric vehicle sector,” Ogawa added.

Gogoro said in a statement that it plans to boost production of electric scooters through the partnership with Yamaha.

The Taiwan government has launched a subsidy program for EV buyers ahead of a ban on gasoline-powered vehicles in 2035.

The EC-05 electric scooter is priced at 99,800 New Taiwan dollars ($3,200), but the subsidy program will enable people to purchase it for less than NT$70,000. (NNA/Kyodo)