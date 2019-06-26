Mitsui Fudosan, Panasonic Homes start selling units of “smart” housing complex in Taiwan

Mitsui Fudosan Taiwan Co. Chairman Ichiro Shimomachi (L) and Panasonic Homes Taiwan Co. CEO Hiroshi Otsuka pose at a media event for the first all-Japanese-made housing project in Taiwan in Taipei on June 25.

TAIPEI, NNA – Major Japanese realtor Mitsui Fudosan Co., has launched presales of “smart” condominiums in Taiwan in its first foray into the local housing market in partnership with builder Panasonic Homes Co.

San Song Development & Construction, a joint venture between the two Japanese firms’ local subsidiaries, is building a 19-story condo complex, claimed to be the first all-Japanese-made housing project in Taiwan, in the Sanchong district of New Taipei City with completion scheduled for 2021.

“We inspected other sites before making the decision to go with this as it’s not far from downtown and benefits from greenery in the neighborhood,” said Ichiro Shimomachi, chairman and general manager of Mitsui Fudosan Taiwan Co.

The MPark project features Japanese-style construction, decor and maintenance, with each condo fitted with Panasonic’s kitchen and bathroom systems, as well as a touch-panel intercom system, enabling the operation of home appliances from outside with a smartphone.

Thirty percent of the 137 condos have already been sold during the presale period, according to a representative from United Giants Estate Marketing Group, which is handling the sales of MPark.

Many of the buyers, who are from major cities in Taiwan, are attracted by the international brands and quality promised, he said.

Panasonic Homes entered Taiwan in 2011 to run construction and decoration operations.

The mutual trust built over past collaboration with Mitsui Fudosan in Japan has led to the joint venture, Shimomachi said, adding that “we also want to learn from Panasonic Homes, which is more experienced in Taiwan’s housing market than we are.”

Mitsui Fudosan’ s overseas retail property ventures include outlet malls and the LaLaport shopping complex in Taiwan.