Sony partners with Chinese online learning system to design platform for Japan

TOKYO, NNA -- Sony Global Education, Inc., a subsidiary of electronics giant Sony Corp., announced Thursday it would work with an influential Chinese provider of online learning systems to develop an interactive remote learning scheme for Japan.

Tokyo-based Sony Global Education plans to release the software package at home as early as mid-2020. It’s working with Beijing-based Empower Education Online Ltd.

Sony Global Education is responding as schools across Japan remain closed amid the global spread of the deadly respiratory disease Covid-19. The company figured schools in Japan would need remote learning software.

The two partners envision holding one-to-many interactive classes through video streaming. The setup would let students take a lead in class participation while staying motivated, Sony Global Education said in a statement on Thursday.

The Sony subsidiary expects that its platform will be useful for “Global and Innovation Gateway for All,” the Japanese government’s initiative, which will give students computers and access to high-speed communication networks.

ClassIn, an online class system released by 6-year-old Chinese partner in 2015, has reached more than 20,000 educational organizations in the world, covering about 500,000 instructors and 12 million students. Peking University, Beijing Normal University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University are among the schools on its roster.

Sony Global Education, founded in 2015, provides services to learn remotely on smartphones and tablet computers.