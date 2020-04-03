Japan's Impact reopens 27 convenience stores amid lockdown in India

Photo by Darshan Gajara on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japan's diversified consulting service provider Impact HD Inc. has reopened convenience stores in India to provide daily necessities amid a nationwide lockdown.

Coffee Day Econ Pvt. Ltd., a local affiliate operating the upscale Coffee Day chain of convenience stores, resumed operations of seven outlets in Delhi on Wednesday and 20 in Bengaluru by Thursday, according to Impact HD.

During the nationwide lockdown in the world's second most populous nation extending for 21 days from March 25, retailers are not allowed to operate shops, except those selling daily essentials and drugs.

Since the outlets reopened, instant noodles and water have been in high demand compared with normal times, the company said in a statement issued on Thursday, adding that this clearly illustrates people's needs, particularly for food and beverages, 10 days after the lockdown took effect.

Makito Abe, an Impact HD official involved with operations in India, told NNA on Thursday that the store operator will run out of stockpiles in one or two weeks unless suppliers get back to normal.

The local unit has applied for permission to operate trucks across states to transport daily items to its stores, saying it expects to obtain approval within several days, the statement said.

It currently operates 43 Coffee Day outlets in the South Asian country, according to the official.

The Tokyo-based marketing and sales consulting company set up the local retail venture in March 2019 as a 100 percent subsidiary of Coffee Day Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., which is owned 51 percent by the Coffee Day Group and 49 percent by Impact HD. (NNA/Kyodo)