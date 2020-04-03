Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki to halt Indonesian plants late April on virus outbreak

Photo by riski on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA – Honda Motor Co., Yamaha Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. will suspend work at their Indonesian factories due to a supply shortage of parts and slowing demand in the domestic car and motorcycle markets.

PT Honda Prospect Motor, a local manufacturing unit, plans to halt its passenger car assembly plant in Kalawan, east of Jakarta, for two weeks starting from April 13 and will decide thereafter whether to continue the suspension, Tasuku Tanaka, its official, told NNA on Thursday.

The Kalawan plant has an annual output capacity of 200,000 units and produces Brio Satya and Brio RS hatchback cars, both categorized as Low-Cost Green Cars in the country, as well as Mobilio multi-purpose vehicles, Jazz hatchbacks, and BR-V sport utility vehicles. The Brio models are exported to the Philippines and Vietnam as well, according to the official

PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing halted two motorcycle plants in the country from Friday until April 19.

“The Indonesian market is shrinking, and some suppliers face difficulty in shipping components” to Yamaha, said Minoru Morimoto, president director of the local core manufacturing arm of the Japanese maker.

Yamaha is the second-largest motorcycle seller after Honda in Southeast Asia’s largest two-wheeler market. Morimoto declined to comment on the capacity of the two plants.

PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor announced Thursday it will stop three plants assembling cars and motorcycles as well as producing engines for them from April 13 to 24.

The top priority is the health of all aspects of the company and the suspension is part of efforts to protect employees, President Director Seiji Itayama said in a statement.