Coronavirus infections top 1 million worldwide as pandemic rages

03, Apr. 2020

photo_l.jpg

GENEVA, Kyodo - The number of coronavirus infections worldwide surpassed 1 million on Thursday with the disease causing more than 51,000 deaths as the pandemic continues to rage, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 1,002,195, crossing the 1 million line just one week after topping 500,000 on March 26, according to the U.S. university data.

Despite efforts by many countries to restrict travel and business activities as well as enforce social distancing, the number of coronavirus infections has grown rapidly.

As measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 are expected to continue for the time being, various problems have arisen such as mental stress among students during extended online schooling and shortages of some daily necessities at grocery stores.

The economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic has been felt everywhere, with the International Monetary Fund saying last week that the global economy has fallen into a recession as significant numbers of people have lost their jobs in the United States and elsewhere.

According to the data, the global death toll has reached 51,485, with Italy claiming the most fatalities at 13,915, followed by Spain with 10,096. The United States had over 5,600 deaths.

The United States has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at over 230,000, while China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy and Spain have seen more than 50,000 cases each. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus infections top 1 million worldwide as pandemic rages

Asia Health

6 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash
Drug maker Shionogi gets capital injection from China’s Ping An Insurance

China Health

3 DAYS AGO

Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)
Asics invests in Indian startup running medical checkup kiosks

India Health

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash
Japan to ban entry from United States, China, South Korea, most of Europe

Japan Health

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Gov't panel says coronavirus infections feared "rampant" in Japan

Japan Health

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1585182671742.jpg
Tokyo residents asked to stay indoors at weekend due to coronavirus

Japan Health

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore bans gatherings, shuts entertainment venues over virus

Singapore Health

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A medic staff member receives disinfectant spray from a colleague outside a hospital, before the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on March 23, 2020. (PTI)
India in nationwide lockdown, grounds domestic flights as Covid-19 cases rise

India Health

10 DAYS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a customer wearing a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Wuhan on March 22, 2020.)
China to lift Wuhan's months-long lockdown on April 8

China Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Grand Central Terminal is seen empty in New York on March 22, 2020.) [Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 15,000, infections top 350,000

Asia Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
New Zealand to shut all nonessential services to curb virus spread

New Zealand Health

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Aceh police personnel in protective gear spray disinfectant at Baiturrahman Mosque in Aceh, Indonesia)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Global coronavirus cases top 300,000, with 13,000 deaths

Asia Health

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")
China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

China Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Melbourne) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia, New Zealand close borders to all foreigners

Oceania Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan has yet to hit peak in coronavirus infections: Kyodo study

Japan Health

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

sangga-rima-roman-selia-e43NlJBuYDg-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia PM announces nationwide lockdown, border closure

Malaysia Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

Singapore Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia imposes 14-day self-isolation on all arrivals

Australia Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China claims coronavirus epidemic peaks as new cases dwindle

China Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Manila placed under partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Philippines Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
WHO declares new coronavirus a pandemic as cases keep rising globally

Asia Health

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

simone-van-der-koelen-lSYvRWrNR5U-unsplash.jpg
Bora Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan clinches $26.6 mil. deal to buy GSK Canadian plant

Taiwan Health

23 DAYS AGO

image-1583886473483.jpg
Coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in 2 months: WHO

China Health

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
WHO chief says threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real"

Asia Health

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese tourists wear masks in Tokyo on Jan. 26, 2020.)
Japan begins coronavirus travel curbs for China, South Korea

Japan Health

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan to restrict travel to and from China, S. Korea over virus

Japan Health

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image