Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

02, Apr. 2020

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels

SYDNEY, NNA -- Australia’s antimonopoly watchdog is set to approve Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.’s planned acquisition of local beer giant Carlton & United Breweries Pty. Ltd. (CUB) after Asahi offered to sell off some of CUB’s brands to help ensure fair competition.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement Wednesday the proposed acquisition “will not be opposed.” Asahi, it said, had “undertaken to divest two of its beer brands and three of its cider brands.”

Commission Chair Rod Sims gave the nod based on Asahi’s proposal to divest five CUB brands, including Stella Artois and Beck’s beer, the statement said.

Asahi proposed the takeover worth 16 billion Australian dollars ($9.7 billion) in 2019 as a way to expand globally.

“The (commission) was concerned that without the divestments, the proposed acquisition would substantially lessen competition in the cider market and remove a vigorous and effective competitor in the beer market,” the government body’s official website quotes Sims as saying.

“We determined that Asahi selling the beer and cider brands would be sufficient to address our competition concerns and provide an opportunity for another business to play an important role in a relatively concentrated industry.”

Even though Asahi has a relatively small share in the Australian beer market, the commission worried that the planned acquisition would eliminate a competitor for the country’s two largest beer brewers, CUB and Lion. Asahi and CUB are currently competing keenly in the sale of premium international beers, the commission found.

If the deal is approved, Asahi will acquire CUB headquartered in Abbotsford, a suburb of Melbourne from Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V., a giant global brewery firm based in Leuven, Belgium.

Founded in 1832 as Cascade Brewery, CUB makes beer under the labels Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and Great Northern.

After the takeover, Asahi would use CUB’s marketing and product development strength to make procurement more efficiency. The group hopes to build a global market with Europe, Australia and Japan as hubs, the Japanese beverage group said.

Tokyo-based Asahi Group Holdings, founded in 1949, sells alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. It leads Japan in market share for beers at 48.9 percent, according to its website. One major brand is Asahi Super Dry.

Asahi announced on March 24 it had planned to acquire CUB shares in the first quarter of this year but put it off until the April-June quarter.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

Australia Food

1 HOUR AGO

image-1585193237725.jpg
Japanese dairy maker Meiji to boost China output by 30% on solid sales

China Food

7 DAYS AGO

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

23 DAYS AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

1 MONTH AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by wanderson91 from Pixabay
Japanese food maker Imuraya to tap Malaysian ice cream market

Malaysia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

barbecue-and-baked-tahing-1191426.jpg
Japan’s Nishimoto to buy 30% share in Vietnam’s Japanese food trader Sim Ba Trading

Vietnam Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Nissin Foods forges strategic alliance for China growth

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Jun Kono, director, Daawat Kameda (India) along with LT Foods officials Vijay Kumar Arora and Ritesh Arora unveiling their locally manufactured Kari Kari snacks in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo courtesy of LT Foods)
Kameda Seika and local partner launch premium rice snacks in India

India Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Igor Miske on Unsplash
Taiwan meat-substitute makers take growing share of enthusiastic global market

Features Taiwan Food

3 MONTHS AGO

G_photo-1540340061722-9293d5163008.jpeg
Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

Indonesia Food

4 MONTHS AGO

DaChan Great Wall Group President Charles Han (L) and Showa Sangyo Co. President Kazuhiko Niitsuma, seals a deal on Dec. 17, to enhance cooperation in egg and flour production in Taiwan.
Taiwan food processor, Showa Sangyo of Japan set up JVs to process eggs, mill flour

Taiwan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

photo_0.jpg
Japan to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand

Japan Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Justin Sanchez on Unsplash
Japan’s Asahi Group to acquire Singaporean vending machine business

Singapore Food

4 MONTHS AGO

spoon-2426623_1280.jpg
Japan’s Mitsui Sugar to start joint packaging venture in China

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

A new premix plant of Nisshin Foods Inc.’s arm in Vietnam, as pictured on Dec. 3, 2019, in the Amata City Industrial Park in Bien Hoa, Dong Nai Province. (NNA/Kyodo)
Nisshin Seifun opens its 1st premix plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Dewi Hartaty Suratty, CEO of Warees Halal Ltd., Sallim Abdul Kadir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Warees Halal, Toru Ikuta, president and CEO of JTB Pte. Ltd., Naoyoshi Tashiro, General Manager of JTB Pte Ltd, pose for a signing ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 29, 2019.
JTB, Singaporean certification sign deal to strengthen halal foods sold in Japan

Singapore Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Kirin to sell Australian dairy unit to China’s Mengniu for AU$600 mil.

Australia Food

SYDNEY, NNA – Major Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings Co. will sell its Australian dairy and drink arm...

4 MONTHS AGO

Tirol Chocolate, a flagship brand of chocolate products of Matsuo Confectionary Co., which is set to launch its first overseas plant in Vietnam in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Tirol Choco Vietnam Co.)
Japan sweets maker Matsuo to build 1st overseas plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Yakult Honsha Co. President Takashige Negishi (L in front row) and other representatives at its Myanmar plant inaugration ceremony in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone on the outskirts of Yangon on Nov. 18, 2019.
Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult opens Myanmar plant

Myanmar Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Showa Sangyo, Taiwan DaChan widen cooperation to expand in Asia

Taiwan Food

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese grain products and food maker Showa Sangyo Co. will buy shares in two subsidi...

5 MONTHS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a draft sake keg (C) and a serving tool)
Japanese breweries to start exporting draft sake with special keg

Japan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Japan's beer shipments to South Korea dive 99% in Sept.: gov't

South Korea Food

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's beer shipments to South Korea plummeted 99.9 percent in September from a year...

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Kagome Co.’s tomato processing plant in Nashik in the western Indian state of Maharashtra is pictured on Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Kagome Foods India Pvt. Ltd.)
Kagome begins tomato processing plant operation in India

India Food

5 MONTHS AGO