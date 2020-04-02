Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to set up India, Vietnam units

Delta Electronics India showcases technology and solutions catering to the electrical industry and power sector ecosystem at Elecrama 2020 in greater Noida, northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics India)

BANGKOK, NNA - Taiwanese electronics and power management system maker Delta Electronics Inc. will set up a manufacturing unit in India and a sales subsidiary in Vietnam this year in its efforts to expand globally.

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Co., its local arm, plans to open the Indian unit, tentatively named Delta Electronics Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd., and Delta Electronics (Vietnam) Co., by September, it said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday.

With an investment of $9 million as registered capital, the Indian unit will produce electronics products in the South Asian country, in addition to two existing local units, Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd established in 2008 and Delta Energy Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. founded in 1996.

The Vietnamese arm with registered capital of $500,000 will take on trading of electronics products. Both new firms will be funded largely by Delta Electronics (Thailand), according to the filing.

A spokeswoman for the Thai subsidiary was currently unable to provide further details of the two planned subsidiaries in India and Vietnam.

The Taiwanese group has seven group arms in Asia, including three in Thailand and one each in Myanmar and Singapore.