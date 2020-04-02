Isuzu Motors to halt 2 Thai plants on coronavirus-hit parts shortage

02, Apr. 2020

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd. is halting production at its two plants in Thailand from April 13 to 30, hit by a shortage of parts amid the global coronavirus pandemic and shrinking domestic and export demand.

Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co., Isuzu Motors’ Thai affiliate, said Wednesday that production of D-MAX pickup trucks, MU-X SUV, and commercial trucks would be suspended.

MU-X is built at the plant in Samut Prakan Province, south of the capital, and commercial trucks are produced at another plant in the Gateway Industrial Estate in Chachoengsao Province, east of Bangkok. D-MAX pickups are manufactured at the two plants.

“This vehicle production suspension might have some impact on the vehicle delivery to Isuzu booking customers,” Tri Petch Isuzu Sales said in a statement released Wednesday.

Isuzu Motors did not disclose how many vehicles or how much revenue will be affected, a spokesman at the truck maker in Tokyo told NNA on Thursday.

The two plants have a combined annual production capacity of 366,000 vehicles and employ a total of 5,669 people. The Japanese truck maker sells D-MAX and MU-X in Thailand and overseas markets while focusing on the domestic market for its commercial trucks.

Isuzu Motor’s sales in Thailand in 2019 declined 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 168,215 units, resulting in a 16.7 percent market share, the second largest after Toyota Motor Corp. at 33 percent. In February alone, its sales in the country dropped 2.1 percent to 14,484 units, according to data released by Toyota Motor Thailand Co.

In Southeast Asia’s car manufacturing hub, Toyota also said it would suspend production from April 7 to 17. Honda Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. suspended production temporarily as well.

