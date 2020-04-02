Transport Ministry orders restrictions on passenger transport nationwide

The Ministry of Transport has asked aviation, land, railway, maritime, waterway administrations and provincial-level transport departments nationwide to implement restrictions on passenger transport around the country for a 15-day period starting from 0:00 hour on April 1.

02, Apr. 2020

Photo by Ken Yam on Unsplash
Photo by Ken Yam on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - The Ministry of Transport has asked aviation, land, railway, maritime, waterway administrations and provincial-level transport departments nationwide to implement restrictions on passenger transport around the country for a 15-day period starting from 0:00 hour on April 1.

The restrictions are being introduced to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Vietnamese airlines are permitted to operate two round-trip flights a day on the Hanoi - HCM City route and one round-trip flight a day on the Hanoi - Da Nang and HCM City - Da Nang routes.

All other domestic flights are suspended, the ministry said.

Road passenger transport has been halted nationwide, except for official purposes and the supply of food and necessities, along with vehicles picking up workers and experts and carrying materials and products.

Inter-provincial passenger trains will be suspended for the 15-day period to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Hanoi - HCM City train link will continue, with two trips a day at most. Waterway transport operators have also been asked to stop ferrying passengers to islands.

The instruction, however, does not apply to cargo transport. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Yusen Bangbor Logistics Center in Bangna, Bangkok in March 2019 (Photo courtesy of Yusen Logistics)
Yusen Logistics to take over Ajinomoto food transport arm in Thailand

Thailand Transport

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Watts Roofing Supplies on Unsplash
Nippon Express opens huge warehouse in Malaysia to serve regional halal logistics

Malaysia Transport

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash
Nippon Express starts relief supply delivery to virus-hit Wuhan

China Transport

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Express launches apparel logistics operation near Yangon

Myanmar Transport

30 DAYS AGO

The logistics center in Hai Phong City that Hankyu Hanshin Express will operate (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Japanese logistic firm Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch second logistics center in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

1 MONTH AGO

kenny-luo-OaAp8FhwMt8-unsplash.jpg
Taiwanese private equity firm invests $30 mil. in Grab ride-hailing service

Southeast Asia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

image-1582272790514.jpg
Coronavirus to deal $27 bil. blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific

Asia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
JAL expands service cutback in Asia due to coronavirus outbreak

Asia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge (File photo taken by NNA on Oct. 30, 2019.)
Japan’s Fujitrans opens office in Myawaddy, Myanmar to beef up cross-border logistics

Myanmar Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by whirligigtop from Pixabay
Konoike to buy stake in apparel inspection firm in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1493946740644-2d8a1f1a6aff.jpg
Yusen Logistics acquires aerospace quality management systems certification in Singapore

Singapore Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Roman Logov on Unsplash
Japan's Central Nippon Expressway to join service area operation in Taiwan

Taiwan Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Mai Linh-Willer bus (Photo courtesy of Mai Linh Group)
Vietnam's Mai Linh seeks Japanese bus partnership as competition hots up

Vietnam Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

The entrance of Hyderabad Airport Temperature Controlled Hub of Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.(L) and a temperature-controlled room (Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)
Nippon Express obtains medical GDP certification at India’s Hyderabad airport

India Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Gandhi Sriwidodo (L), Logistic, Supply Chain and Infrastructure director of Pertamina, Akira Kono (C), managing corporate officer and chief executive of NYK’s Energy division, and Tafkir Husni, president director of PT Pertamina International Shipping at a signing ceremony for energy transport cooperation in Jakarta on Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Yusen K.K.)
Japan's NYK Line allies with Indonesia state-run Pertamina in LNG transport

Indonesia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Daiji Kojima (L), managing director of Mitsui & Co. (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., and Wan Hashimi Albakri (2nd from L), acting group CEO of Sime Darby Property Berhad, attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a built-to-suit logistics and factory project in Bandar Bukit Raja in the state ot Selangor, Malaysia, on Nov. 13, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Mitsui, M'bishi to build logistics facilities for lease in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows an electric bus made by Taiwan’s RAC Electric Vehicles Inc. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Corp.)
Sumitomo to invest in Taiwan's top electric bus maker

Taiwan Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

Malaysia Transport

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship ...

5 MONTHS AGO

(Water in plastic bottles is left in the washroom for handwashing after water supply is disrupted at Haneda airport)
Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport

Japan Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Joseph T. Chua (2nd from L), president of MacroAsia Corp., and Tadahiko Konoike (3rd from L), president of Konoike Transport Co., sign a partnership contract in Manila on Nov. 5, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Konoike Transport)
Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation

Philippines Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

20191031_0001.jpg
Direct Sendai-Bangkok flights resume after 5-yr hiatus

Thailand Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

An ATR 72-500 cargo plane operated by CebGo is landing at Sangley Airport in Cavite Province during a dry run on Oct. 29, 2019.
Suburban Manila airport to open next month, a move to ease congestion at main terminal complex

Philippines Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

20191028_0001.jpg
Indonesian report on Lion Air crash faults Boeing, airline

Indonesia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Willer Inc. CEO Shigetaka Murase (R) and other senior company officials pose in front of an “Auto Rider” autonomous driving bus at a seaside park in Singapore on Oct. 23, 2019.
Japan-based Willer begins driverless bus operations in Singapore

Singapore Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

PT. Summitmas Property, an Indonesian real estate arm of Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp., will open its second warehouse in the Jababeka Industrial Estate, some 40 kilometers east of Jakarta, on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Corp.)
Sumitomo Corp. to open consumer goods warehouse near Jakarta

Indonesia Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

NEC's on-demand bus service covers the seven areas of the central Singapore (Image courtesy of NEC Asia Pacific)
NEC to test on-demand bus booking in Singapore, debut set for world transportation event

Singapore Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Yasuhisa Fukuda (L), chairman of Senko Group Holdings Co., and Rit Thirakomen, chairman of MK Restaurant Group Public Co., shake hands at the opening ceremony of their joint venture’s cold storage warehouse in Samut Prakan Province, south of Bangkok, on Oct. 8, 2019.
Senko, MK Restaurant open cold storage warehouse east of Bangkok

Thailand Transport

6 MONTHS AGO