Toshiba wins 20 bil. yen solar power plant order from Thai Solar Energy

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay

BANGKOK, NNA - Toshiba Corp. has received a 20 billion yen ($186 million) order from Thai Solar Energy Public Co. (TSE) for building a solar power plant in Japan where renewable energy is expected to grow.

Its wholly owned energy unit, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., will be responsible for an engineering, procurement, and construction of the147,000-kilowatt Onikoube Solar Power plant in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi for its operator PurpleSol G.K., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TSE, one of Thailand’s leading renewable energy companies, a spokeswoman told NNA on Wednesday.

The power generation capacity is the largest ever for the Toshiba arm to undertake construction, it said in a statement on Monday.

The plant, to be constructed in on a 156-hectare site of an abandoned golf course, is scheduled to be operational in December 2022. The construction is valued at a total of 35.5 billion yen, the statement said.

The plant will install 362,960 solar panels by placing the frames closer together than in conventional plant designs and installing the solar panels at a steeper angle, according to the statement.

TSE, which was established in 2008 and forayed into Japan in 2014, has so far developed solar power plants in prefectures of Ibaraki, Fukui, Ishikawa, and Toyama of Japan.

The Japanese government aims to promote clean energy such as solar power generation, shifting from thermal power generation amid growing global awareness of carbon emission reduction.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry calls on renewables to generate 22 to 24 percent of the country’s total energy mix by the fiscal year starting in April 2030, up from 16 percent in fiscal 2017, while it plans to reduce thermal power generation to 56 percent from around 80 percent over the same period.